But Shakira doesn’t want to know anything about him anymore

Reconciling after the storm of separation. Piqué tried, promised Shakira that she will change and everything will be different, but the response received was cold. “Next week we will decide what the future of the family will be like”, now on the horizon there is the legal battle over the custody of children.

The separation between Shakira and Piqué will now be a matter for the lawyers: at stake is the custody of the couple’s children, Milan and Sasha.

Gerard Piqué he must have realized that he had a big deal and now he wants to reconcile with Shakira. Whether it’s for convenience or sincere repentance, whether it’s an act of love or just the extreme attempt to fix a frayed relationship, he will soon find out, when the couple’s lawyers draw a watershed line.

The past matters nothing. The present is a stormy sea, from private life to sporting life. A sleeping beauty who wakes up to everything he gives her has been a heady and wretched sleep. And to reach the future it is not enough for him to run stronger than melancholy or to say that he has broken off with her lover, “promise that everything will be different and that it will change”, says photojournalist Jordi Martín. But the tipping point was the public announcement of the separation, the end of a 12-year relationship.

He closed a world outside after having also tried the path of couple therapy to re-tie the threads, face the feelings that evolve in order not to suffer them, for the sake of the little ones, out of respect for their union. Shakira has raised a wall between herself and everything that gravitates around her ex her: separate homes, contacts, friends, relatives. All finished. All taken and pushed aside with an eloquent gesture of her arm. Her away from her life, she starts again from herself and from her children (Milan, 9, is Sasha, 7) who – according to the rumors of El Nacional – wants to take away from Catalonia to move away from all that noise .

Shakira’s desperate attempt asked Piqué to do couples therapy: cold response

The gossip from Spain tells of Piqué’s desire to seek reconciliation with Shakira. But the pop star’s response would have frozen him.

He faces a legal battle for custody of the children. Matter that will be unraveled by the lawyers, with the coldness of a bargaining provided for by the law that regulates the rights of the father. He won’t make any particular concessions, even now that the ex seems to have shown repentance, but he has no plans to start a war on the boys’ skin.

“She does not believe him, she does not want to know anything about him, but this does not mean that she will be opposed to a fairly open system of visits -. There is a final meeting next week. We will decide how the future of the family will be “added the reporter who also quotes the words of Shakira’s brother. “He’s just waiting for the right time to go to Miami.”

The Barcelona player has ruined the only thing that really matters most: the affection of the family. The crisis with the partner, the escapades and the noche caliente in the clubs of Barcelona together with his teammate Puig, the betrayal discovered, the relationship / flirtation with a younger woman, the money made in spades thanks to the deals made with his Kosmos agency had given him a feeling of omnipotence.

Handsome, rich, famous. He believed he could take everything as the man who never has to ask and just a snap of his fingers. But those things could only be afforded by Fonzie in Happy Days. Real life is something else. That world of coated paper has begun to crumble little by little and now it risks losing and finding itself alone with its own contradictions.