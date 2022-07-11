Booker T returned to the ring in great physical shape

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. 57, has returned to the ring after a two-year absence, this Saturday in a match for his own wrestling promotion, called Reality of Wrestling.

On his Twitter account, Booker T shared two photos side by side, one of him in his time at WCW, in 1998, and another from yesterday (2022), on his return to action in the same outfit.

Booker T was part of a five-man tag team match between his own name tag team and his wife’s tag team. On the Booker T team were: Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez and Gaspar Hernadez, while on the Sharmell team it was made up of: Gino Medina, Stephen Wolf, Will Allory, Edge Stone, and Ryan Davidson.

Before this fight, Booker T’s most recent match was February 2020, also in his company, in a three-way tag team match.

Here are more tweets from Booker T's comeback:

