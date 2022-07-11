Barbiecore: what is it and why all celebrities are wearing pink

The barbie core is the unexpected trend that is revolutionizing fashion. When last June the first images of barbie moviestarring Margot Robbie as the famous doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, the internet went wild. Any image of the project, whether promotional photos or snapshots of the filming set, went viral at the time.

And it is that, apart from the nostalgia that Mattel’s toy arouses and the feminist approach that Greta Gerwig, the director of the film, has promised (Barbie has also been a controversial figure for her thinness and not very inclusive beauty), the looks that have been seen to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have had a fantastic reception in networks and it didn’t take long for them to dye everything bubblegum pink.

But what exactly is the barbie core? Well, a dress code based on hyper-femininity with a cheesy touch and, of course, lots of pink.. Of course, it is not the first time that we see this trend. At the beginning of the 2000s –which reinforces the return of the Y2K style–, Paris Hilton was already a champion of this aesthetic, linked above all to blondes, rich and thin. An approach that, however, has changed with the return of a look that seems to be infecting women and men of all kinds.

Since they have returned to blonde, Kim Kardashian and her sisters have uploaded several posts on their networks with this style. Dua Lipa on her latest tour is having a hard time giving up a pink Balenciaga jumpsuit, and Hailey Bieber, who is experimenting outside of streetwear, was seen on the streets of Los Angeles in a tweed mini-dress with a bag and sandals play. Even Queen Letizia has recently chosen this color on more than one occasion.