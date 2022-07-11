‘Bam Bam’ by Camila Cabello is just the last hit of the summer to remember the end of a love between stars

In 2021 it is over the love storywhich lasted two years, between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Both artists, despite the public declarations of friendship and a bond that will last forever, were very burned, and they resorted to music for overcome the breakup.

Camila Cabello is, in fact, the protagonist, together with Ed Sheeran, of Bam Bam, one of the songs of summer 2022 that seems to refer to her love affair with Shawn Mendes. In one of the stanzas, the artist tells of the love between two boys who are now grown up, and who realize that even the most important relationships can sometimes end.

But the singer wasn’t the only one to feel bad about it. Shawn Mendes said on On Air with Ryan Seacrest that also his song When You’re Gone (When you are not here) tells of their story, and that the writing of the piece was cathartic. In the song, he sings that he has never been as happy as he was with his ex-girlfriend.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they are not the only former celebrities to have written a song to overcome the end of their relationship: in the world of music there are illustrious precedents.

A couple that has made a lot of talk in this regard is Selena Gomez with Justin Bieber. The two were together from 2010 to 2018, also leaving each other in the middle, and then they “sang” messages to each other.

In 2014, Selena launched the famous T.he Heart Wants What It Wants (The heart wants what it wants)which is her answer to all those who over the years have judged her for the choices made, including in the sentimental field.

On the other hand, Justin Bieberwho seems to have been what made the relationship tumultuous and caused Selena Gomez a lot of suffering, had later said during the Ellen DeGeneres show that she had written more songs dedicated to Selena, all on the album. Purposeof 2015: Mark My Wordsand the two super hits What Do You Mean? And Sorry. And there is still a rumor that Bieber, before starting his relationship with his current wife Hailey, wanted to marry Selena Gomez.

Changing couple, you remember when they broke up Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears? After the not-so-friendly breakup, Timberlake, at the peak of popularity, wrote his famous one Cry Me a River in 2002.

The video is rather disturbing: there was him who broke into the house of the ex, identical to Britney Spears, to leave her an erotic video shot with someone else. Timberlake’s anger has reached all the insiders, and although he has always denied having written the song with Spears in mind, Timbaland, producer of the piece and close friend of him, admitted it.

At the time Justin had spoken publicly badly of Britney, further exposing her to the media that was already on her: so the pop star, as reported Muumusewrote his Everytime, a delicate and melancholy song, which discovers it in all its fragility and in its displeasure for the ex’s dissatisfaction.

The song list for broken hearts could go on and on, with Taylor Swift writing for example All Too Well of 2012 to tell the emotional ups and downs of her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. In the 10-minute remastered version, Swift adds devastating lines, such as when she accuses the actor of leaving her just because he is no longer young: “I’m getting old, but your lovers are still my age.” Gyllenhaal, for his part, never wanted to comment.

The godmother of all these experiences is Carly Simon with the 1972 iconic song You’re So Vain: for years there has been a lot of speculation to figure out who the song was. Then, in 2015, the truth. Carly Simon, in an interview with Peopledispelled the myth that the hit was all about Warren Beatty, actor-icon and his ex, specifying: “I confirm that only the second verse is about Warren … Even if he is convinced that the whole song is about him!”.

* Cover photo source: Instagram. From left, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber