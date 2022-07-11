BA.4 and BA.5 symptoms: this is the contagion of new omicron variants

Digital Millennium

Following the fifth wave of covid-19, several centers for disease control and prevention reported the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron that have become dominant in various parts of the world.

Likewise, cases of coronavirus worldwide have increased by 30 percent in just two weeks, where it has been shown that new omicron bloodlines are more contagious and has immune escape.

The accelerated increase in cases in the fifth wave of covid, African scientists, when analyzing the BA.4 and BA.5 variants and comparing them with the original omicron variant, managed to observe that these feature a drop of almost eight times in the production of neutralizing antibodies.

That is why the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned of the new mutations of covid-19 and that, in general, these variants do not have different symptoms than the original version which makes it difficult to know which variant you were infected with.

Symptoms of BA.4 and BA.5

Cough

Runny nose

Throat pain

Fatigue

Headaches

Muscle pains

As with other omicron sub-variants, with these two you are less likely to lose your sense of taste and smell or experience shortness of breath, cCompared to people infected with Delta or other variants of covid.

The WHO believes that the new wave of covid that is beginning to be observed has its origin in people’s perception that this virus will become endemic and in the total relaxation of prevention measures with the arrival of summer in the northern hemisphere.

