Azcárraga’s mother lied to him for wanting to get his hands on the Tri, now he loses his life

Emilio Azcarraga (father and son)

July 10, 2022 9:27 p.m.

Today the news that has been a national trend has been the death of one of the most controversial figures in Mexican politics. At the age of 100, the former president of the republic has died Luis Echeverriaaccused of being the intellectual author of the unfortunate Tlatelolco Massacre in 1968.

Echeverría after ceasing to be the right arm of Gustavo Diaz Ordaz managed to conquer the presidency of the republic the following year. After the scandal that he had been dragging, he took on the task of calming the waters with new laws and reforms in matters of culture and sports to “please” Mexican intellectuals.

During his time in Mexican soccer, Echeverría himself appointed as commissioner Gustavo Petricioli. His management was due to raising Mexican soccer after its painful elimination prior to the 1974 World Cup, being one of the few absences from the Mexican team in terms of participation in World Cups.

The day Azcárraga sent the president flying.

It is known of the friction of powers that have occurred between the media and the governments in turn, most of them in collusion or with pacts to keep themselves in power. But within the Mexican collective the phrase of Emilio Azcarraga Milmo that he dedicated to Echeverría: “Tell President Echeverría, to go and chin… his mother”,

