Avatar: the way of water, because Cameron wanted to give Jake and Neytiri a family

In an interview with Empire, via CinemaBlend, James Cameron explained why in Avatar: the way of water he wanted to give Jake and Neytiri a family. In addition to narrating a natural unfolding of life, it seems that there is also an autobiographical component in the choice:

“I am the father of five children. I look around – I don’t mean specifically the Marvel Universe, or the DC Universe – at current fantasy and science fiction and all of these heroes seem untied in the quagmire of relationships, from the stuff that pulls you down and kind of clips your wings. , which prevents you from taking the risk of your life. I thought, ‘What if I take these amazing Jake and Neytiri characters and give them a family?’ . “

Avatar: the way of water takes place in and around the ocean. Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) they have children. “Wherever we go,” says Sully, “I know one thing, this family is our stronghold.” The sequel looks even more stunning in its deep blue graphics than the 2009 film. All-new creatures: We see the Na’vi about flying fish, birds, creatures communicating with a whale, yet somehow divided despite their affinity for the nature: alien people are divided, they fight against each other in a fight between guns and arrows. It truly is a whole new world that raises the stakes of the previous 3-time Oscar-winning film.

Avatar: the way of water will debut on December 14, 2022followed by the third chapter the December 20, 2024. For the fourth and fifth chapter, however, we will have to wait a few more years: December 18, 2026 And December 22, 2028.

The cast of the film series consists of Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, together with a group of actors who play the new generations of Na’vi. The protagonists of the first film will also return to the films, that is Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao And Matt Gerald.