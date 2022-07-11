Atómicas: the project that trains girls in science and technology

The pandemic frustrated only for a limited time the ambitious plans of Tremendous, a collective of girls, women and young people which was formed in 2019, seeking to work on social transformation through citizen collaboration.

Given the impossibility of meeting in person when the quarantines began, the organization decided to continue its effort to connect women with social concerns through virtuality. For the same reason, they began to generate a series of projects in this way, which culminated, a year later, in the start of an academy that they baptized Climatica, which sought to train young people around the environmental crisis.

The initiative, that included 35 sessions and that had more than 600 participants from all over Latin Americawas a complete success, so Tremendas decided to replicate it, but with the focus on another of its seven areas of action: STEM, the acronym in English to refer to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Every time we open a call for volunteers, STEM is one of the most requested areas along with the environment and gender. Above all, they are girls who are already involved in the world of programming, robotics or biological sciences”, says Julieta Martínez, founder of Tremendas.

Julieta Martínez founded Tremendas in 2019.

Once this new academy materialized, it began to be spread under the name of Atómicas. the summons brought together more than 700 women between the ages of 12 and 25who could choose to enroll in the intermediate or advanced levels of the three axes in which they delved: Astronomical Sciences, Biological Sciences or Technology and Robotics.

The academy began on August 7 of last year and lasted until November, including two sessions per week, where the organizers sought to connect with companies or experts who could collaborate in each class. In addition, one of the premises was that the issues had to be approached from a friendly and motivating point of view.

“While the world of science is an amazing world where there is so much to learn, it is also a world that is full of technicalities. If I get a paper or a 300-page document in English, I will understand less than a quarter of what I read, because I am not involved with STEM and because there is a gigantic intergenerational gap”, explains Julieta Martínez.

Under that gaze, the meshes of the three axes were formed. In the case of Technology and Robotics, there were sessions dedicated to topics such as innovation, computational thinking, introduction to programming, applications, hardware, cybersecurity and video games. In the Biological Sciences section, areas such as mycology, climate change, zoology, mental health, epidemiology and biotechnology were discussed. While in Astronomical Sciences, topics such as the evolution of the universe, space law, nanotechnology, gravitational waves and satellite connection were addressed.

Another of the bases of the academy was to generate a relationship as horizontal as possible between organizers, exhibitors and students. One of the strategies to achieve this was the creation of a Discord channel, where all the official information about the sessions was exchanged, as well as questions and invitations. “To this day we are exchanging data there,” says Micaela Riquelme, general coordinator of the Tremendas technology area.

In addition, the academy decided that in order for their students to graduate with honors, they had to complete a final project. Thus, each group included participants from the three axes, often from different countries.

Micaela Riquelme is still in contact with the students of the first cycle of Atomics.

Due to its participatory and horizontal nature, more than an academic training space, Atomic It intends to be an opportunity and a starting point for all girls, adolescents and young people interested in STEM. “We want to sow the seed and give them the push so that they see that this world exists and that if they want to continue investigating it, we are going to be here to help them,” explains Riquelme.

According to Martínez, one of the motivations for forming Atómicas was break the stereotype of the mad scientist and prove that science can be interesting and entertaining for everyone. “The world of STEM is the future and the present, especially considering the context of crisis and change that we are experiencing today worldwide,” he says.

Added to this idea is the fact that women tend to have less access to this type of subject. According to a study carried out in 34 countries, 70% of people associate scientific disciplines with men. A macro figure that could be verified by Martínez in the daily life of Atomics, for example, through girls who said that in their schools the math tests for women were easier.

“We want to do the task well, we not only want to identify what the problem is, but also work on the solution. We believe that the gender gap can be changed and we want that if a girl is interested in the STEM area, that being a woman never becomes a difficulty in being able to get involved in these issues”, says Micaela Riquelme.

Both Riquelme and Martínez highlight the need to reduce the gender gap in the STEM area.

The Atomic plan is to carry out a second cycle of the academy, which will begin between September and October, for which they will launch a call soon through their social networks. The idea is to enhance the good results of its first version and add some suggestions made by its first participants.

Also, from Tremendas, they announce that they are working on a documentary together with Girl Rising. This international organization gained recognition after publishing a documentary of the same name that showed the stories of girls living in vulnerable situations and seeking access to education.

Personalities such as Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Selena Gomez, Liam Neeson, Meryl Streep and Alicia Keyswhich prompted Girl Rising to take flight and continue working around similar themes.

Last year, Julieta Martínez was selected by the organization to work together. Martínez developed a micro-documentary that told the story of Paz Quevedo, a young woman who defends environmental causes in the Cabrero district. The members of Girl Rising liked the project so much that they offered Martínez to make a similar documentary that would collect more stories and tell about the work of Tremendas.

“That there are people interested in what we are doing and in documenting it, so that other people can be inspired, is what gets me up every morning,” says Martínez, who is currently also associated with UN Women, which led her last year to share panel with Hillary Clinton at the Generation Equality Forum.

“When I left with Tremendas and this idea of ​​forming communities and carrying out projects, I never imagined that I would leave Chile. Realizing that there are so many people around the world doing incredible things gives you a lot of hope, and that push you need to realize that all is not lost. Of course things are bad, but that means they can be improved”, Micaela Martínez closes.