Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott thinking of separating? Fans blame the rapper because he “looks miserable”

MWhile her sisters and some other socialites are enjoying their summer vacation, fans for Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott They assure that the marriage is not having a good time.

This situation would apparently be serious, since between the 31-year-old rapper from Houston and the model who turns 25 on August 10, 2022, they would be close to one separation.

However, everything seems to be a possible theory created by the fans, although this Saturday that “friction” that the marriage apparently has was reflected, after they welcomed their second daughter just in February.

Why is there talk of a separation?

Kylie Jenner Y Travis Scott They were photographed this Saturday, July 9, 2022, holding hands, before entering a restaurant in West Hollywood, The AngelsHowever, in the photos they do not seem happy at all, not even “in love”, assured users and fans of the model who commented on the various publications of the photographs taken by the paparazzi.

For the dinner they had, Kylie Jenner wore a tight dress, while Travis Scott He wore baggy pants with a long-sleeved shirt and chains full of diamonds.

The photos of the couple quickly hit social media flattering the perfect summer look of Kylie Jenner. However, it was the Internet users who did not take long to notice that the faces of the rapper and the model reflected everything but love, in fact some assured that the couple is only still together because of the children that this marriage has given, which was formalized since 2017.

With these photos where Kylie Jenner does not smile for the cameras and even Travis Scott He does not even turn around, the users assured that the marriage may not go further since “they look so miserable, he never smiles” wrote a fan, while another commented that “it shows that they are not happy together”, suggesting that The only thing that unites them is the family they have formed.