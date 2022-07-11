MADRID, July 11. (CultureLeisure) –

It’s already in theaters ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’the fourth solo installment of the God of Thunder embodied by Chris Hemsworthwho will have to face the fearsome Gorr, the Butcher of Gods embodied by Christian Bale. A mission for which he will have Valkyrie, crowned monarch of New Asgard. “He did not foresee that he would have to deal with so much bureaucracyTessa Thompson shares.

The superheroine has become the leader of New Asgard because her legitimate heir, Thor, chose to go into space to find himself after what happened in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. “Being a monarch is more complicated than I thought, but it is also less at the same time. She did not foresee that she would have to deal with so much administrative paperwork, but that kind of thing happens even in what seems like the job of your dreams, “explains the actress in an interview with CulturaOcio.

“New Asgard has become a true tourist destination, which is exciting, but it also means that she has to take on various responsibilities. But, on the other hand, there is something innate in her that makes her act selfless with others. he loves his people and she is willing to do anything for her family“, keep going.

Along with Valkyrie, there is another female superhero in this installment who will fight against Gorr, Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portman, in addition to several characters with whom Marvel is committed to diversity. “I think it is important that all people see themselves reflected and I think that does not have to be related to their gender“, Explain.

“I think sometimes the assumption is sent that who we see ourselves reflected in must be a gendered experience. And we already know that some people don’t even fit into that. I think any gender expression is necessary, so I think it’s good to have a wide variety of characters that people can relate to,” she adds.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is starring Chris HemsworthChristian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jamie Alexander, Russell Crowe and Waititi himself as Korg, as well as Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy.