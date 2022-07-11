It’s already in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth solo installment of the God of Thunder embodied by Chris Hemsworthwho will have to face the fearsome Gorr, the Butcher of Gods embodied by Christian bale. A mission for which you will have Valkyrie, crowned as monarch of New Asgard. “He did not foresee that she would have to deal with so much bureaucracy,” he shares. Tessa Thompson.

The superheroine has become the leader of New Asgard because her legitimate heir, Thor, chose to go into space to find himself after what happened in Avengers: Endgame. “Being a monarch is more complicated than he thought, but it is also less complicated at the same time. He did not anticipate that he would have to deal with so much administrative paperwork, but that kind of thing happens even in what seems like your dream job, ”explains the actress in a recent interview.

“New Asgard has become a real tourist destination, which is exciting, but it also means that she has to take on a lot of responsibilities. But, on the other hand, there is something innate in her that makes her act selfless with others. She loves her people and is willing to do anything for her own, ”she continues.





Along with Valkyrie, there is another superheroine in this installment who will fight against Gorr, Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portmanin addition to several with whom Marvel commitment to diversity. “I think it’s important for all people to see themselves reflected and I think that doesn’t have to be related to their gender,” she explains.

“I think sometimes the assumption is sent that who we see ourselves reflected in must be a gendered experience. And we already know that some people don’t even fit into that. I think any gender expression is necessary, so I think it’s good to have a wide variety of characters that people can relate to,” he adds.

Directed by Taika Waititiwho writes the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jamie Alexander, Russell Crowe and Waititi himself as Korg, as well as Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley. Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

