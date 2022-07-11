Anne Hathaway reveals her favorite outfit from the iconic film “The devil wears fashion”

It has been 16 years since Anne Hathaway gave life to Andrea Sachs, that disheveled woman who got the position of assistant to an editor of a prestigious magazine in the iconic film “The devil wears fashion”, in which he shared credit with Meryl Streep.

To date, the film continues to give something to talk about and recently Anne Hathaway, who is also Considered a style icon, thanks to her participation in the film, she confessed which look she liked the most about her character.

Through a carousel of photographs, the American actress showed what her favorite look is, saying: “My favorite outfit, as revealed to Michael Kors in Interview Magazine!”

Anne Hathaway’s Favorite Look

Anne was recently interviewed and acknowledged that her style was influenced by working with Patricia Field, the film’s costume designer.. But without further ado, he revealed that his favorite look is the one he wore to the party of James Holt (Daniel Sanjata), a fictional designer.

“I loved the one I wore to the James Holt party, that velvet Chanel coat that came down to my knees, then the miniskirt and tights and slouchy boots.” In the Instagram post, the actress did not miss the opportunity to praise the talent of Field, who has also been in charge of the costumes for productions such as “Sex and the City” and “Emily in Paris”.

