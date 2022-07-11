An announcement in the press and a lot of jokes: the inside story of how Spierlberg congratulated George Lucas when Star Wars beat his Jaws at the box office



The great films in the history of cinema not only compete for the love and admiration of viewers or critics over the years, but they also had to compete at the box office when it was released.

That is the case of two cinema classics, which although few people remember, competed to see which got more ticket sales and more rentals in the traditional video stores. If you still haven’t guessed which tapes we’re talking about, we’re talking about ‘Shark’ and ‘Star Wars’.

Such was the success of the first film in the saga of laser swords and the Jedi, that Steven Spielberg himself wanted to congratulate the director of the film in the most public way possible. That was how she did it.

A good loser”

“Dear Jorge. Last week ‘Star Wars’ surpassed ‘Jaws’ in domestic movie rentals. Your hyperspace performance project really worked. Congratulations to the Cantina crowd and all the powers of your imagination that made Star Wars so worthy of the throne. Use it well. Your friend, Streven.”

This was the ad Steven Spielberg published in Variety magazine in 1977 to congratulate his colleague George Lucas for beating ‘Shark‘ at the video store box office.

an iconic piece

It has been more than 40 years since George Lucas brought us one of the most important franchises in the history of the film industry. With ‘Star Wars’, the director caused a before and after in science fiction projects on the big and small screen.

Such was its success, that the first installment of the saga managed to accumulate some 775.8 million dollars at the box office, compared to the 472 million dollars that ‘Jaws’ or other great films accumulated.

