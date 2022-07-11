all his movies and series until today (and where to watch them)

Jared Leto is one of the fashionable actors, especially since Morbius starredthe latest villain movie spider-man. Its future is promising, but even more so when you discover what its huge list of movies and series is like. For this reason, I present the entire filmography of Jared Letoboth in theaters and on television, and you will discover that it has been present in many more works than you think.

All of Jared Leto’s movies (and how to watch them)

The Year Elvis Died (1996)

Not available on platforms streaming. ⛔️

Although it is not Jared Leto’s first film, it is in terms of importance in the cast. The actor was thus fully introduced into the world of film and television in a dramatic comedy starring him, Catherine O’Hara Y Christina Ricci that you can only see by renting it through Amazon.

Poster for The Year Elvis Died

Basil (1998)

It really is a very unknown film of Jared Leto’s filmographybut this romantic drama set in the 19th century shows us how the beginnings of the actor were not easy: until then, very little important roles, in second or third category projects.

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Outstanding war film directed by Terrence Malik which quickly went down in history as one of the best works of the genre. Very secondary role here Jared Letoalthough enough to go up positions in the voracious world of Hollywood.

The thin red line, a masterpiece of war cinema

Innocence Interrupted (1999)

Again, film in which Jared Leto appears as secondary, although in this case a highly applauded work that earned him the Oscar a Angelina Jolie as best supporting actress.

Fight Club (1999)

At the time, David Fincher was unfairly treated in the Oscartaking home just one nomination for Best Sound Effects. David Fincher It proved to be an ace of the cinematographic medium, and over time, it has earned the title of cult film.

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

First leading role of Jared Letoat least importantly, in a masterful film directed by Darren Aronofsky. Harry and his mother have very different dreams: she is always on a diet to participate in her favorite television contest, while he wants to get rich with his girlfriend selling drugs, and opening a private business with what he earns..

Alexander the Great (2004)

A bit of historical cinema, in the form of a film in which Jared Leto he’s just a supporting actor. Despite being backed by critics, Oliver Stone was completely wrong with a story eroticized in a very strange way through the character of Angelina Jolie.

The Warlord (2005)

thriller action starring Nicolas Cagewith a big Jared Leto. It is without a doubt one of the best films in his filmography, although again, here the actor repeats as a supporting actor.

Lord of War scene with Jared Leto

The Possible Lives of Mr. Nobody – (2009)

After two years focused on his career as a musician with the band 30 Seconds to Mars, returned to the cinema with this Belgian film in which he plays a 120-year-old human being, who in the year 2092 becomes the last mortal person on Earth. He lives surrounded by men who have achieved immortality thanks to amazing scientific advances, but Nemo his time draws near.

Dallas Buyers Club – (2013)

New ellipsis of 4 years in which Jared Leto focused again on her career as an artist, returning with this biographical drama centered on the life of Ron Woodroof. He doesn’t play this character (he does Matthew McConaughey), but one of the most important guys in the movie.

Suicide Squad (2016)

One of Jared Leto’s most controversial filmsat least until the arrival of Morbiusand precisely for the same reason: the actor gives life to a Joker battered by critics and fans, in a disastrous film of the DC Extended Universe that until Warner Bros. wants to forget

Jared Leto’s Joker didn’t like it too much

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

The magnificent return of bladerunner to theaters is an epic existentialist science fiction film in which Jared Leto gives life to one of the secondary characters. essential work of Denis Villeneuve.

The Gucci House (2021)

Inspired by the true story of the Italian family fashion empire. When Patricia Reggiani enters by marriage in the gucci familyhis great ambition shakes the family legacy and precipitates a spiral of betrayal, decline and death.

Morbius (2022)

Only in theaters (for now). ⛔️

Jared Leto’s latest movie, just like suicide squad, is a failed superhero drama in which he does not fail as much as the script. Even so, It can be used to pass the time.

Other Jared Leto movies

where love resides (1995) – Not available.

(1995) – Not available. Prefontaine (1997) – Not available.

(1997) – Not available. Kidnapping (1997) – Not available.

(1997) – Not available. urban legend (1998) – Available on Netflix . ✅

(1998) – . ✅ black and white (1999) – Not available.

(1999) – Not available. Sunset Strip (2000) – Not available.

(2000) – Not available. American Psycho (2000) – Not available.

(2000) – Not available. Highway (2002) – Not available.

(2002) – Not available. the panic room (2002) – Not available.

(2002) – Not available. Lonely Hearts – (2006) – Not available.

– (2006) – Not available. The assassination of John Lennon (2007) – Not available.

(2007) – Not available. the outsider (2018) – Available on Netflix. ✅

All Jared Leto series (and how to watch them)

We Crashed (2022)

The greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the most valuable startups in the world. Based on real events, the series narrates how WeWork grew from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

Other Jared Leto series