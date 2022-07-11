Alexa could detect suspected cases of Covid-19 by tone of voice

A new algorithm designed for Alexa requires a conversation to identify acoustic patterns and tone of voice to identify if a person is infected.

According to the designers, this technology has an efficiency of 77 percent.

Amazon has not yet revealed a possible date when it could incorporate this technology into its virtual assistants.

The utilities offered by technology seem endless. Innovations are constantly being developed that can be applied in everyday life. One of the most popular devices of the moment is Alexa, a virtual assistant designed by Amazon, but now plans to add a new feature thanks to its power to detect users’ tone of voice.

In the first place, the evolution of the company since its foundation in 1994 should be analyzed. The initial concept was to be an online store and take advantage of the rise of the Internet. Over the years it succeeded and during the current pandemic it has been one of the most benefited companies.

Over the past two years the tech emporium has become a world leader. Sales have reached new levels due to the population’s fear of leaving home. It is also more convenient to buy and receive products directly at home.

On the other hand, Amazon has also focused on technology development. Its most emblematic product is Alexa, a device that recognizes the tone of voice of users to be able to interact in real time. Its functions are unlimited and allow you to read the news of the day to play any song.

Another function to face the pandemic

The equipment works through Artificial Intelligence and updates are periodically presented to increase its possibilities. But now a very important one has been revealed through a new algorithm designed by the universities of Granada (Spain) and Eurecom (France), together with engineers from the company Biometric Vox.

The most interesting thing about this innovation is that Alexa will be able to analyze the user’s tone of voice to detect suspected cases of Covid-19. All you need is to have a short conversation to identify acoustic patterns.

In this sense, one of the symptoms caused by this new disease is the change of voice in patients due to respiratory disorders. Sometimes it is quite noticeable and in others the change is minimal.

Now, according to the designers, this algorithm is 77 percent efficient. Similarly, it is made clear that it is not a substitute for current tests to detect the disease. The goal is to have a plugin to notify people who might be infected. If this is the case, each suspected case will be instructed to go immediately to their nearest medical unit.

Other recent virtual assistant changes

In this way, the possibilities of Alexa are increasing. Just a few weeks ago another innovation was announced that immediately caught the eye.

At the moment the virtual assistant has a female voice but that could change soon. Now work is being done to be able to adopt the voice of any person according to the user’s preferences.

In this way, the assistant will be able to detect the timbre and transposition characteristics of someone’s voice and imitate it. The most important thing is that there will be no limitations, therefore you will be able to reproduce voices of those who are no longer alive.