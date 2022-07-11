Alberto Avendaño presents two editorial publications – El Sol de Zacatecas

Alberto Avendaño presented the editorial publications “Christmas with Nicholas Cage” Y “The ashes of the day”in a special ceremony held at the Municipal House of Culture.

According to the Zacatecan author, the book “Christmas with Nicolás Cage” integrates 10 poems that he wrote on December 23, 2021 and that he produced in an hour, as a tribute to “Leaving Las Vegas” and some related personal anecdotes that he saw in Zacatecas with drug trafficking.

you sell it because you sell it

About “The ashes of the day”explained that this compendium brings together poems he wrote when he visited municipalities such as Sherry, Juchipila, Tabasco, Tepetongoamong others, and which he grouped for the edition of this issue into four divisions according to his voice and theme.

To comment on the content of this compendium, the also writer Ángel Emiliano, on behalf of the poet Ezequiel Carlos Campos, read the text “uncertain memory. The magnitism in the ashes of the day, by Alberto Avendaño”in which he stressed that the importance of this collection of poems lies in the generational sphere.

We recommend: Jordi Mollà wishes to bring artistic intervention to Mexico

“For Alberto Avendaño, poetry does not save anyone, it is a labyrinth of words where you feel there is no escape”, in addition, he shared the complicity he made with his friend during the process of this publication.

Also, there was the intervention of Fernando García to talk about poetry, as well as relatives and acquaintances of Avendaño, who had the opportunity to listen to some poems and acquire both books.

│Listen to our podcast│