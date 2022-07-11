After years of begging for Khloé Kardashian’s back, Lamar Odom says he prefers Taraji P. Henson

Ads

In recent years, Lamar Odom has participated in a media campaign to try and win back Khloé Kardashian. Their marriage was tabloid heaven until Odom’s drug addiction and reported betrayal took over. Odom may have publicly noted dozens of times that he wanted a second chance, but he said otherwise in a recent interview. In fact, he says he prefers another ex, Taraji P. Henson, to Kardashian.

Lamar Odom admitted marrying Khloé Kardashian while dating Taraji P. Henson

The former LA Laker spoke about his brief romance with the Empire alum in an episode of TV One’s WITHOUT CENSORSHIP in 2019. “She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most meaningful adult relationship I’ve had with a black woman. I took a picture of her with me on the street, ”she said.

Being both the best in their careers is what Odom says motivated him. “He gave me inspiration,” he added. “A black woman, who works that way, is as good at her trade as I am at my trade.”

But as soon as they blossomed, Odom says they vanished just as quickly due to his feelings for Kardashian. “Things ended with Taraji because I was an immature punk,” he admitted. “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman.”

He later told Vlad TV that he never actually cut things off with Henson. “I met a young woman named Khloé [Kardashian] around that time, ”Odom said. “I wish I was an older man and I really wasn’t. As it ended with Taraji, I wanted to lead. I just let it run out. Odom and Kardashian met and got married within 30 days.

The NBA champion recently said he would prefer Taraji P. Henson to Khloé Kardashian

Odom is currently starring in the reboot of the BET + reality series Hill College. The series follows Odom and other celebrities who went to college and didn’t finish, or didn’t attend at all, an accelerated program at Texas Southern University. While promoting the new show, Odom was asked which ex he would rather reconcile with.

“I think the difference between Taraji and Khloé is like them [were] bred. Their education, which makes people different and [affects] the way they think, ”he told Page Six. “I think Taraji is more skilled at what she does as an actress than what Khloé does.”

He continued: “I love Taraji. It is a thing of love. It’s about who you love, ”Odom explained of his hypothetical decision. “Taraji is a great girl. Actually she is here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll be able to shoot her again ”.

He says his and Khloé Kardashian’s divorce came as no surprise

Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016, with Kardashian first filing divorce papers in 2013. Kardashian supported him through his substance abuse, which became public and hard for Odom to hide. She also helped restore him to health after he overdosed in a Nevada brothel.

Of his decision to end the marriage, Odom told Vlad TV that he was not shocked. “If a woman asks for a divorce [and] if you know you have it all wrong, you must do very well. At that point, I will give her what she wants and what she asks for ”.

