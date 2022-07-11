After trial Johnny Depp already has a project with Netflix – CounterReplica

After difficult months and in constant encounter with the law Johnny Depp will return to the spotlight, because Netflixthe platform par excellence in content confirmed that Depp will be the protagonist of the new film that he is preparing for next year, which marks the return of the actor after a long trial with his ex-partner, Amber Heard.

Various sources claim that Netflix will have Johnny Depp for this character that was essential for the project, so they made a millionaire proposal to the actor who was banned months ago from Hollywood, Now the production of the new Netflix movie with Johnny Depp as the protagonist will begin filming from the next week of July in France and its premiere on the platform is expected to be in the spring of 2023.

The film is an adaptation of a classic novel that will be called La Favourite, in which Johnny will play King Louis XV and his tragic love story, there are few details revealed by the platform, but it is known that it is one of the most interesting and millionaire bets for 2023.

The European press in France He noted that the actor is already in the city of Monaco where he is preparing for his role, which will require him to speak 100% French.