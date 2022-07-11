ADVANCED! The US president will reveal the first image of Webb in the next few hours – Teach me about Science

We can not wait any longer! The entire scientific community and fans around the world are waiting for the reveal of images from the James Webb Space Telescope. This is good news, NASA has just announced that this monday july 11 The President of the United States will present the first full-color image of Webb, the remaining images will be revealed on the date already established (Tuesday, July 12).

Monday, July 11: James Webb Space Telescope’s first science image revealed:

At 5 pm. ET (21:00 UTC), President Joe Biden will release one of the first images of Webb at a pre-event at the White House in Washington. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver a speech. The live broadcast of the event will be available on NASA TV. The image will be available simultaneously on the NASA website.

“On Monday, July 11 at 5pm ET (21:00 UTC), President Biden will reveal one of the first Space Telescope images of deep space as a sneak peek of things to come,” NASA wrote on Twitter.

The other images will be revealed on Tuesday, July 12 in the same schedule:

NASA, in collaboration with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), will release the first full-color images and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope during a televised broadcast beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 12from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Here are the times in different regions for the reveal of the first images, 10:30 EDT (Eastern Daylight Time):

08:30 in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua,

09:30 in Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador,

10:30 in Canada, United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela,

11:30 in Argentina, Brasilia and Uruguay.

IMPORTANT: Some countries have more than one time zone, if you are in one of those regions you need to convert to your local time:

Canada has 6 time zones. The time zone of the capital Ottawa is being used.

The United States (include dependent territories) has 11 time zones. The time zone of the capital Washington, DC is being used.

Mexico has 4 time zones. The time zone of the capital Mexico City is being used.

Chile (including Easter Island) has 3 time zones. The time zone of the capital Santiago de Chile is being used.

Where to see them?

Released one by one, these first images from the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope will show Webb at full power, ready to begin its mission to unfold the infrared universe, NASA explains. Each image will be published simultaneously on social networks and on the agency’s website: Access by clicking here.

Tuesday, July 12 – Image Release Day:

10:30 am – Live coverage of the imagery broadcast will air on NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency’s website. Audiences will also be able to watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Daily Motion.

12 pm – Following the live broadcast, NASA and its partners will hold a joint media briefing at NASA Goddard. The briefing will be broadcast live on NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency’s website.