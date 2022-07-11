A player transforms Minecraft mobs into Mario characters

We don’t know what Nintendo would think of that creepy Yoshi.

Over the years we have seen that Minecraft in its PC version is a blank canvas where modders can make all kinds of ingenious creations, as long as they master Photoshop and know how to program, of course. By now we’ve seen full-size versions of Pac-Man or Tetris, but today’s mod will be especially appealing to Nintendo fans. A player has devised them to replace minecraft mobs with mario characters.

The process is really simple, it consists of taking the modeled after the original minecraft mobs and give it the shape of the Mario characters. This youtuber, RaineyX, makes a Yoshi starting from the model of the horse or a Bob-omb model of a Creeper, although perhaps the most surprising is to transform a boat into the waluigi go kart.

As we see in RaineyX’s video, some characters are easier to make than others, like Wiggler, which is based on the Minecraft panda bear model and is really charming, especially its “baby” version. On the other hand, Yoshi has a slightly more gloomy aspect of the account, just like the Dry Bones which you design later.

The funniest thing is that they are still fully functional mobs that maintain the programming of the original model, so the Bob-ombs made from Creepers explode if you get close or the boat converted into the Wualuigi kart can take you anywhere as if it were a Mario Kart track.

Why have a dedicated Minecraft server to play with your friends

New Wild Update mobs

Minecraft update 1.19 arrived just a few weeks ago with great new gameplay, including new biomes, blocks and of course mobs. Not all of them are friends, like the frogs or the Allaysthe warden they become the most dangerous and chilling enemies in Minecraft. You can find them in the new Deep Dark biome.