a long-awaited type of cosmetic would be on its way to the Battle Royale

Fortnite: a highly anticipated type of cosmetic would be on its way to Battle Royale

Fortnite: Battle Royale offers a ton of customization items that Epic Games offers in the Item Shop. However, there is one type that is missing and it is the charms for weapons. Fortunately for those who wanted to have them, this customization option could be very close.

What happens is that, according to information from dataminers, it seems that Epic Games plans several new features for Fortnite: Battle Royale. One of them is the arrival of charms for weapons like those that exist in games like apex legends Y VALUE

The mention of charms was found in a cosmetics file feature, which would serve to save skins that we do not commonly use and thus have a more organized closet. Items we might archive include items, emotes, and weapon charms.

The information is not yet confirmed

At the moment more is unknown about this customization option that would be great for the supposed first-person mode that would be on the way. Fortnite. That said, if it’s real, we’ll surely hear about it in a future season of Battle Royale.

It is worth reminding you that, until now, Epic Games has not made any official statement in this regard. So, it doesn’t hurt to take this information with a grain of salt. After all, there are cases where the information found by dataminers is just discarded material.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

