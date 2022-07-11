a biography out of this galaxy – Spoiler Time

Taking on the task of writing about such an influential filmmaker for more than a generation is a titanic task, especially since it is not easy to know where to start. And if we talk about a man who had the vision (and stubbornness, because it was more than necessary) to capture his vision and ideas despite adversity and even the ultimate consequences –even involving his own health– care must be taken to know what to capture as an example for new generations of filmmakers and creatives of the cinema and the small screen, without their errors and mistakes also becoming a “step by step manual” that is counterproductive. But the reality is that in the case of george lucas the successes far outweigh the mistakes, although the brilliance of one of his “children” is so great that the challenge rather consists of separating that enormous and distant galaxy from the rest of the creativity and works of this man who dared to take Hollywood “by the horns”, and get ahead in the process.

The beginning of a restless mind

Something peculiar in the young years of George Walton Lucas Jr. it was his fondness for speed (which curiously is a constant action resource in his films that involved some action sequence), because in his adolescence his fanaticism for car racing intensified, although his “career” was cut short when he suffered a car accident, which left him hospitalized for several weeks, shortly after graduating from Downey High School in Modest. But that experience As painful as it was, it had the fortunate consequence of redirecting George’s ambitions and dreams towards the world of cinema.. An introspective and more analytical attitude made the young man have a different angle on life, which led him in Modesto High School to take subjects such as literature, sociology, history, philosophy, and anthropology seriously and earnestly. His analysis of distant and ancient cultures was complemented by the constant use of a video camera 8mm (a hard-to-find gadget at the time, but one that his stationery store-owning father could give him a taste for). Growing up and living on that beautiful nut ranch in Modest gave the young Luke the opportunity to develop a unique lens and vision, which would give him an incredible style in the future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW9hicGqI_k&ab_channel=JoshWinter-OnTheScreen

Legendary alliances, fantastic results

As happens so many times in life: your success and getting on the right (or wrong) path depends on your friends and the circle you decide to surround yourself with. Such was the case with George, who along with his friend John Plummer became regulars at the screenings of independent directors who screened their works underground in the Canyon Cinemawhere they soaked up flicks Europeans like 8 1/2 of Federico Fellini either Jules and Jim of François Truffautas well as the influence of filmmakers of the stature of Bruce Conner Y Stan Brakhage. It was at those meetings that he met Haskell Wexler, with whom he would work repeatedly, in addition to getting along in his love for racing and high speed. In addition to this, George began to make friends in the University of Southern California that would last a lifetime, being his lucky encounter with another young man with Hollywood aspirations one of the most endearing and fruitful: Steven Spielberg. He also met students like John Milius and Walter Wolch, in addition to even sharing a room with Randal Kleiser and Hal Barwood. What a “brood” of lens geniuses!

The jump to hyperspace of a millionaire franchise

Something very peculiar is the fact that starwars It was not the beginning of the filmic history of george lucas and much less his first success (although it was the biggest and by far, but everyone knows that), but curiously, the filmmaker’s insistence on the genre did prevail. That short story that jumped out of the national student film festival in 1967 to feature film THX-1138: 4RB in 1979 would preserve its science fiction bias, although the film was more of a cult than a public one (despite being based on the novel 1984 of George Orwellinspiration that Apple itself would later use for one of its most emblematic commercials). It was then, and after a wise suggestion from his colleague and friend Francis Ford Coppolathat Lucas decided to take the last vestiges of cruising cinema with a story of “youthful goodbye” that would reflect his own student life in the 60s. Decades later the filmmaker would confess that in American Graffiti (1973) captured SEVERAL versions of himself in different characters, reflecting his taste for cars, movies and this is something fascinating: friendship. Do you notice this last element in franchises like Star WarsIndiana Jones Y The Goonies?

Other projects and their temporary withdrawal

We will transcend detailing the entire phenomenon starwars in favor of other fascinating articles that we will publish this week in spoiler time, but it would be an insult not to include in this biography the way in which Lucas forged such an exceptional story and fought so hard to place it in Hollywood and thus change not only the genre of science fiction forever, but even how to build a blockbuster from scratch, including his genius to market and exploit in an extraordinary way his entire franchise, which continues to generate millionaire dividends to this day. It took a year (1973-1974) a george lucas write the script for his space opera The Star Warsdrawing inspiration from a whole baggage of what he learned from independent and international cinema (very little known about his Japanese roots with the genius of Akira kurosawabeing more acclaimed the influences of Flash Gordon Y Planet of the Apes) and seasoning with new ways of making movies, challenging what was already written and going far beyond what the big studios dictated. Perhaps this was what made him pilgrimage more or the element of surprise that made the Twentieth Century Fox agreed to an agreement where he exchanged his salary as a director for the 40% box office earnings and 100% of franchise marketing, successes that would make him one of the most successful filmmakers of all time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xQSIdSRlAk&ab_channel=ParamountMovies

But the reality is that success in this world ALWAYS takes its toll and Luke was no exception, acquiring diabetes at a young age due to the great stress of carrying starwars to the big screen, plan the path of its sequels and even participate in other great franchises such as Indiana Jones Y the goonies with his life brother Spielberg, a situation that led him to a creative lethargy that would put him “to rest” from big projects from the end to the middle of the 80’s and until his return for the prequel trilogy starwarsin 1999.

The return of the filmmaker, the end of an era and his legacy

That was a bittersweet return, because although much of the warsie fandom hailed the narrative achievements in the phantom menace, Attack of the clones Y Revenge of the Sithmany others condemned the tremendous holes and freedoms that, they say, ruined the franchise (jar jarthe midi-chlorians, characters and technologies WAY too powerful and advanced by the standards of the classic trilogyetc.). It is perhaps precisely the combination of all these criticisms together with the harshly criticized history of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) which finally made George Lucas fed up with fame and demanded of Hollywood and fans to sell lucasfilm the October 30, 2012 to studies Disney for the unusual sum of $4.05 billion dollarshalf that would decide to donate to charities, making him one of the most outstanding philanthropists today, alongside characters like Bill Gates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD7bpG-zDJQ&ab_channel=StarWars