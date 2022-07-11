9,342 infections and 8 deaths are reported in one day – El Financiero

In the last 24 hours, Mexico reported 9 thousand 342 infections and 8 deaths from COVID-19.

According to the technical report of the Ministry of Health, at the end of this sunday july 10Mexico accumulates 6 million 259 thousand 325 positive cases and 326 thousand 085 deaths from coronavirus.

Until this Saturday, they have been detected 223 thousand 74 active cases of COVID-19which are found predominantly in the following entities: Mexico City, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo, Colima Sinaloa, Yucatán, Querétaro, Nuevo León, Nayarit and Tabasco.

Active cases are considered to be those positives that started symptoms in the last 14 days, allowing to identify where there is greater viral activity and increased transmission of the virus. It should be noted that the entities in which there is a greater number of active cases it is under a measurement of infections per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Mexico City currently has 59,588 active cases of COVID, more than a quarter of the total active cases in the entire country. It is followed by the State of Mexico with more than 22 thousand estimated active cases.

Regarding the confirmed cases accumulated by state, the first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla and Sonora, which in Together they make up 65 percent.

In the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Last Wednesday, June 29, Mexico exceeded six million COVID-19 infections, after two years and four months after the first case was confirmed in the country, according to figures from the Ministry of Health. Also, recently Mexico reached 326 thousand deaths because of the virus.