40 years later, “ET” is still calling home | How Steven Spielberg Created a Pop Culture Phenomenon

In 1980, in a tent somewhere in the Tunisian desert, Steven Spielberg sat in aching solitude. The director, only 34 years old and hits like Shark Y Close Encounters of the Third Kind already on his back, he was in North Africa filming Raiders of the Lost Arkthe adventure tank that would launch the franchise of Indiana Jones. At night, however, her mind would return again and again to the loneliness of his own childhoodthe imaginary friend he had made up to put up with her, and the pain he felt when his parents split up as a teenager.

“Telling the story of a best friend was a childhood fantasy,” Spielberg explained in a 1996 documentary. “A special friend who rescues a boy from the sadness of a divorce.” That special friend would go on to star in the next Spielberg movie, ET the alien. Released 40 years ago, on June 12, 1982, It wasn’t long before the little alien with a big shiny heart was everyone’s best new friend. The film quickly surpassed starwars What the highest grossing of all time, a record that he would hold for more than a decade until being surpassed by Spielberg himself in 1993 with JurassicPark. The witty and peaceful ET was adored by critics and audiences alike and became a true pop culture phenomenonwith his wise big eyes watching from every conceivable piece of merchandising.

It was an era where space movies were everywhere. the premiere of close encounters Y starwars in 1977 marked the launch of a cultural movement so popular that even the usually earthly james-bond went into orbit with moonraker in 1979. Spielberg’s first idea to follow close encounters It was a project called night skies (“Night Skies”). He commissioned screenwriter John Sayles to produce a screenplay based on the “Kelly-Hopkinsville Encounter,” a 1955 incident in which a Kentucky family claimed to have been terrorized by aliens that looked like goblins. “When I read the script I didn’t feel like it was a movie I wanted to direct,” Spielberg later recalled. “It was too violent. And that’s when everything changed in my mind.”

Spielberg determined that intelligent life traveling through the universe, from planet to planet, didn’t necessarily have to be malevolent. Thus he reimagined the aliens as a race of intergalactic botanists taking samples. However, there was an important element of night skies I wanted to keep: the idea that one of the aliens could be stranded on Earth. He discussed the concept with screenwriter MElizabeth Mathisonwho was on the set of Raiders of the Lost Ark because he had a relationship with the star of the film, Harrison Ford. Mathison had co-written the black steed (1979), about the friendship between a boy and a horse, and after sketching some ideas with Spielberg he took only eight weeks to write a first script titled ET and me. The director brought the film to Universal Studios only after Columbia Pictures, which had made close encounters, he declined the offer. Columbia’s marketing and research department concluded that the film had limited commercial potential, a mistake of the proportions to reject The Beatles.

Spielberg contacted Carlo Rambaldispecial effects artist close encounters, to create a lovely alien. He gave her pictures of the poet Carl Sandburgthe physical Albert Einstein and the writer Ernest Hemingway to feed the disproportionate and intelligent eyes of ET. Then came the challenge of integrating a cast almost entirely made up of children. Hundreds of actors auditioned for the lead role of Elliott, the sensitive emulator of the young Spielberg. The paper ended up in the hands of Henry Thomas, who brought real tears to the thought of a dog that had died. A famous clip from the audition, which has nearly 27 million views on YouTube, ends with Spielberg telling the nine-year-old actor: “OK, kid, the job is yours.”

Robert MacNaughton auditioned eight times to play older brother Michael, while Drew Barrymore, age sixlanded the character of Gertie by telling Spielberg that she intended to abandon her Hollywood family’s legacy and devote herself to lead a punk band. “I realized shortly after that she didn’t have a punk band,” the director recalled at a recent anniversary event in Los Angeles. “But if she believed that she could do it, she could also believe that this mechanical creature could be a real alien.”

By Spielberg standards, production was small, shot in Los Angeles County and the San Fernando Valley in just 61 days. For the soundtrack he chose his usual collaborator John Williamswho made memorable music to rival his own work in Shark Y Raiders of the Lost Ark. ET had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 1982, where she was received not only with an extensive standing ovation but also with rivers of tears. After seeing it for the first time, Henry Thomas suggested that they should give the public “crying towels”, while Drew Barrymore later noted: “If the term ‘not a single dry eye in the room’ hadn’t been created yet, it must have been then.” The novelist Martin Amis wrote of the experience: “Stumbling through a tundra of damp handkerchiefs, I felt squeezed, desiccated; I felt as if I had lived through a year-long romance, complete with desire and despair, passion and prostration, in only 120 minutes.”

Spielberg and his alien friend (Image: AFP)

Of the many celebrities who were fanaticized, none was more devoted than Michael Jackson. He recorded an audiobook version that was released that November, the same month his sixth album came out. thriller. In December he appeared with ET on the cover of ebony, stating in the magazine how attached he felt to the alien. “He gives love and he wants love back, just like me,” said the musician. “And he has this superpower that allows him to get up off the ground and fly whenever he wants to get away from things on Earth, and I can relate to that. He and I are alike in many ways.”

Four decades later, the influence of ET still present. stranger things owes him a lot, with its cast of eighties kids playing Dungeons and Dragons and escaping vile authority figures on bikes, just like Elliot did with ET in the front basket. Meanwhile, thanks to a brief appearance in the Galactic Senate on the phantom menace (1999), ET’s species is now part of the canon of the universe StarWars. known as “asogians”are represented by Senator Grebleips, Spielberg backwards.

For Spielberg himself, ET It changed his life in infinite ways. For starters, there is the no less fact that – at the peak of the film’s popularity in 1982 – he made half a million dollars a day thanks to its share of box office and merchandising sales. But it also affected him in subtler and deeper ways. Despite the old business adage that warns against working with children or animals, Spielberg found himself delighted to be working with his young cast. During the filming of the Halloween scene, he spent the entire day dressed as an old woman, much to the enjoyment of the child actors. “In the early ’80s I had no children,” he said in 1996. “All of a sudden I was becoming a father… I think today I have a big family because then I felt very good with three children.” A movie inspired by the dissolution of his parents’ marriage ended up leading to Spielberg having children of his own, a fitting personal legacy for the greatest family movie of all time.

