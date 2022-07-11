4 Dragon Ball characters would arrive as skins in Fortnite

A rumor has been circulating for about a week that Epic Games and Shueisha are preparing a crossover for Dragon Ball x Fortnite, with which they would add 4 skins to the game based on the most popular anime and manga characters. Most likely, two of these characters are Goku and Vegeta, but it is unknown who the other two could be.

A week ago, dataminers discovered evidence of a new crossover coming to Fortnite, finding game files showing Capsule Corp’s capsules as items. These objects would be called “resistance capsules” and show the logo of the Capsule Corporation, so Bulma could be another of the skins that we will see with the crossover.

Although more is not yet known about the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, according to the sources of the leaker MidaRado we will see the arrival of 4 Dragon Ball Z characters in the game, although the source in question did not reveal which characters they are. This data was shared by the popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX.

Last year saw the most successful Fortnite collaboration to date with the arrival of Naruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7 in the game, and since then it was said that the Dragon Ball skins would be the next to arrive in the game. More than half a year has passed since then and we haven’t seen any more collaborations with other anime.

The last anime collaboration that Epic Games made was again with Naruto, because a couple of weeks ago they added the skins of Hinata, Itachi, Gaara and Orochimaru, so the total number of characters taken from the anime and manga by Masashi Kishimoto amounts to 8. Although the collaboration of Dragon Ball Z would arrive with 4 characters, it is possible that more will arrive in the future if it turns out to be a success.