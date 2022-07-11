2022: The best films of the semester | News from Mexico

Of the films I saw in the first semester, these are the thirteen that I consider the best. They are productions from 10 countries and nine of them from 2021. I published a review of all of them in Animal Politico.

– Breaking the Rules (Great Britain, 2020), director Philippa Lowthorpe uses a style very typical of English cinema, comedy that addresses relevant and complex social issues. The film is based on real life events. In the final scene, the image of the protagonists of the story is presented as they are today. 50 years have passed. In one line it is said what happened to their lives after the events that are narrated in the film.

– Munich: On the Eve of War (Great Britain, 2021) by Christian Schwochow. The script is based on the homonymous novel by Robert Harris, which has been an international bestseller. The story takes place in 1938 when World War II is about to start in Europe. Adolf Hitler (Ulrich Matthes), prepares for the invasion of Czechoslovakia. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) seeks a peaceful solution.

– It was the hand of God (Italy, 2021) by the Italian Paolo Sorrentino deals with a story with elements of an autobiographical nature in which the Naples of that time is also present. In the eighties of the last century, the young Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), who is somehow the director, passionately follows his team, in which Maradona plays. Sorrentino says that in those days family and friends would gather to watch Maradona play. They were proud that he was in Naples. He made them happy. – Parallel mothers (Spain, 2021) by the Spanish Pedro Almodóvar tells the story of Janis (Penélope Cruz), a successful photographer, who is expecting a child, and Ana (Milena Smit), a teenager who is also pregnant. They are both single. They meet for the first time in the hospital. Middle-aged Janis is happy to have a child, but Ana is scared and doesn’t know what her life will be like. The two are from different and very different generations, but a very strong and empathetic relationship is established between them. From now on they will share their lives.

– The dark daughter (United States, 2021) is the directorial debut of the feature film by actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, hers is also the screenplay based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. Leda (Olivia Colman), mother of two adult daughters, Bianca and Marta, goes to the sea in search of a quiet place to read, write and rest. While she is at the beach she meets a family she doesn’t identify with and has a little problem. The matriarch is Callie (Dagmara Dominczyk), who is pregnant.

– Tick Tick… ​​Boom! (United States, 2021) musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which tells the story of Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield), creator of Broadway musicals. Larson was born in 1960 in White Plains, United States, and studied at Adelphi University. He trained as an actor, but devoted himself to creating plays. When he was already 20 years old he moved into the underground world of New York. At that time he supported himself as a waiter in a bar. By the time he was 30 years old, he had not been able to be recognized in the media. – CODA (United States, Canada and France, 2021) is directed and written by Siân Heder (Cambridge, Massachusetts, 44 years old). It is an adaptation of the French film The Bélier Family (2014), directed by Eric Lartigau. CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults, which translates as child of deaf parents. The Béliers are now the Rossis. Heder says that “I moved them to the coast of my state, Massachusetts, which I know very well, and I remembered the origins of my parents.” The family is dedicated to fishing and consists of father Frank (Troy Kotsur), mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin), son Leo (Daniel Durant) and youngest daughter Ruby (Emilia Jones). The first three are deaf. Heder chose actors in that condition, for those roles. At the 2022 Oscars it was nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. He won all three.

– Don’t Look Up (United States, 2021) directed by Adam McKay. In the story, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who is a Ph.D. in Astronomy, discovers a nine-kilometer-long comet headed straight for Earth. She and her teacher, Dr. Randall Midney (Leonardo DiCaprio), notify NASA of the fact, and NASA communicates the news to the president of the United States (Meryl Streep). The political apparatus minimizes information. She and the politicians are locked in the midterm elections, where the majority of the Congress and the Senate are in dispute.

– Oslo (United States, 2021) by Bartlett Sher is based on the play by JT Rogers, who wrote the screenplay. It is based on real events. It is a work that reconstructs the negotiation process between the Government of Israel and the representatives of the Organization for the Liberation of Palestine (PLO), culminating in the signing of the Oslo Accords that are signed in September 1993. The screenwriter and the director offer a narration, which can be seen as an acted documentary, which offers a lot of information and unknown data about the process.

– The grandfather who jumped out the window and ran away (Sweden, 2013), by Swedish director Felix Herngren, is based on the homonymous novel by Jonas Jonasson. In 2009, it was published and soon became a huge publishing success in Sweden, and by 2012 three million copies had been sold worldwide. In that same year Editorial Salamandra published it in Spanish. The story goes that Allan Karlsson (Robert Gustafsson) is going to be 100 years old. In the nursing home where he lives, they already have a cake with 100 candles to celebrate.

– The flowers of yesteryear (Austria-Germany-France, 2016) by the German Chris Kraus, offers another vision of the tragic history of the holocaust, a subject that has often been treated in the cinema. Totila (Lars Eidinger), who is a historian specializing in that terrible experience of the Jewish people, lives a deep personal crisis. In the middle of it, the foundation where he works, commissions him to organize a conference on the holocaust. From the beginning he faces a series of unexpected problems. The main promoter of the event dies. You have to convince the guests not to stop attending the event and also maintain the support of the sponsors.

– The Alley of Lost Souls (United States, 2021) by Mexican Guillermo del Toro tells a story that deals with the theme of monsters, which he has always dealt with in his films, but now in a different way. Instead of showing us the beauty that hides in the monster, this time he tells the story of a man who has the monster not on the outside but inside. The film’s script is based on William Lindsey’s novel of the same name, published in 1946, which exposes the cracks in the American dream. In 1947 the work was taken to the cinema. The starring role is played by Tyrone Power.

– The Double Life of Veronica (Poland – France, 1991) by the Pole Krzysztof Kieslowski (1941-1996) who, together with Krzysztof Piesiewicz (1945), also wrote the screenplay. Weronika (Irene Jacob) lives in Poland and has a great career as a singer, but she suffers from a serious heart disease. In France lives Véronique, a young woman who has many vital similarities with her, such as her illness and her great passion for music. They are soul mates born on the same day in different places. Despite the distance and not having any relationship, they are able to feel that they are not alone.

Rubén Aguilar is a doctor in Social Sciences and a professor at the Universidad Iberoamericana. On the Internet: www.miscuadernos.com.mx