20 Armani dresses chosen by the stars I io Donna

G.racy, elegance, absolutely unique shades. In the ethereal and sparkling world of Armani suits, the dreams of the most beloved stars on the planet come true as if by magic. And today that King George turns 88, we celebrate it with its looks from red carpet most beautiful and unforgettable.

Armani clothes, icons of timeless glam

Flexibility, glamor, timeless charm. A Giorgio Armani dress can be recognized from afar and it is no coincidence that, among a thousand deluxe options, the choice of stars for the red carpet look it falls very often on him. Particularly when the planned event is very important, such as the evening of Oscar.

He knows it well Renée Zellweger that after having withdrawn the statuette of Best Actress 2020 for the movie “Judy”showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a designer one-shoulder dress Armani Prive. “Renée has a strong sense of fashion marked by a timeless classic style” explained her stylist Petra Flannery «to arrive at this choice she has been leafing through the moodboards of the greatest designers for weeks if not months. And in the end she chose the one that better than anyone else combined the most glamorous silhouette with effortless charm ».

Dream clothes like works of art

The dreamy experience on the Red carpet in fact it was born on moodboards and in the sketches preparers. Collectibles as precious as the clothes themselves, the famous ones “Sketches” King George makes the most famous stars fall in love with him. And they ignite the enthusiasm of fans on social networks, always looking for details and curiosities about these fabulous creations.

The tweet of the maison with the sketch of the Diane Kruger dress for the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Twitter image @armani)

One of the most famous is that of the dress worn by Diane Kruger at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Nuvola di chiffon in pastel ice blue with a studded bodice crystals silver, which already emanates throughout the design / work of art lightness and sumptuousness then brought by the actress in front of the photographers’ flashes.

Contended between legendary divas and avant-garde pop stars

Symbol of contemporary easy elegance, the Armani suits they have always given solemnity to the figure, making it timeless and unforgettable. Starting with real legends like Sophia Loren And Meryl Streepto get to the sophisticated Cate Blanchett (face of the maison since 2013) ea Nicole Kidmanone of the most refined interpreters of the Armani style.

Because it is a fact that to wear these creations you have to leave behind all the excesses that sometimes accompany contemporary trends, to embrace an elegance with an eternal taste.

A belief so successful that it is even shared by pop star glowing the likes of Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez And Lady Gaga. They too – inevitably – attracted by the glamor Old Hollywood style, revisited in the sober fabric sculptures and in the basic but infallible sensuality of King George.

