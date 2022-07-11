1982: year of great cinema premieres – Cinema and Tv – Culture

1982 was a crazy year for movies.the billboards were filled with brilliant titles and even cannibalized at the time of its premiere.

To mention a few: Conan: the barbarian; the comedy Tootsie, with a Dustin Hoffman who pretends to be a woman to get a job; the unforgettable ET: the extraterrestrial, by Steven Spielberg; the horror classic Poltergeist, also from Spielberg; the documentary rarity Koyaanisqatsi, an experimental journey into nature; the futuristic adventure of Jeff Bridges in Tron and, among others, Fitzcarraldo by Werner Herzog with the tremendous Klaus Kinski in the crazy adventure of an opera lover who tries to build a splendid theater deep in the Amazon.

(Also: ‘ET’: 40 years of an endearing alien in the cinema)

Some were box office successes, others failed in theaters, however, over time, they became cult films and managed to consecrate their protagonists and directors; others surprised with their sophisticated staging at a time when visual effects technology was a craft, with huge sets recreated by hand and hundreds of extras filming a scene at the same time. These four films that we review are just a taste of a magical year.

‘Blade Runner’

Ridley Scott already had a reputation as a great filmmaker when he signed on to direct the screen adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Fortunately, they settled on a more dynamic name –bladerunner– and they found a couple of actors who exploded in front of the camera: the sensation of the moment, Harrison Ford (who came from shining as Indiana Jones and Han Solo in Star Wars) and Rutger Hauer, who starred in one of the most remembered monologues of the cinema and that, among other things, was an improvisation by the actor who died in 2019.

Harrison Ford, star of ‘Blade Runner’.

The director had just faced the sudden death of his brother Frank Scott and failed in the attempt to bring Dune to the cinema, after a year of work. To top it off, Blade Runner was a box office flop. The blade runners They are a special police force dedicated to tracking down and ‘turning off’ the replicants – artificial humans created by bioengineering – who were sentenced to disappear after leading a bloody riot in a colony on the outskirts of Earth. The story takes place in the dystopian city of Los Angeles in 2019. The film was a visual highlight and earned two Oscar nominations for its set decoration and special effects. It is a landmark of science fiction.

‘Rambo’

Sylvester Stallone has been criticized for the dour expression he gives to his characters: It seems that John Rambo fit him perfectly. A Green Beret – one of the most important special forces in the US Army – returns to a small and quiet town to look for his best friend. He comes from the Vietnam War with all possible traumas and when he arrives he discovers that his friend has died. The local authorities are not willing to tolerate a homeless person on their streets. Cornered and pursued, Rambo’s wounds will sprout in a feast of blood and aggression that only Colonel Sam Trautman (Richard Crenna) can mitigate.

Movie ‘Rambo: First Blood’

Stallone had already given his fists of glory with ‘Rocky’ in 1976, which won three Oscars including best picture. Rambo – which is known as First Blood, after the novel on which it was based– opened the door for the New York actor to become an action movie hero, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jean-Claude Van Damme, at the point of kicking, punching and handling weapons of all calibers. Where there was a fight and a bullet, surely there was Stallone.

The film was a success: it cost 14 million dollars and made profits of 100 million dollars. It was also the beginning of a saga of four productions that ended in 2019.

‘The Thing’

Horror specialists consider ‘The Thing’ as John Carpenter’s masterpiece, but at the time of release it was destroyed by general critics due to its visual crudeness and a flat story. Carpenter, along with David Cronenberg and Wes Craven, forms the most representative triad of directors of the genre and was in charge of the adaptation of Who Goes There? with a youthful Kurt Russell, who for a long time was his pet actor.

‘The Thing’, by John Carpenter.

The story centers on a scientific team in Antarctica that discovers a strange entity that could be lethal to humanity, an alien that can duplicate other life forms. Carpenter had already released the classic ‘Halloween’, in 1978, which was the rise to fame of the then novel Jamie Lee Curtis, and the film ‘The Fog’ in 1980.

‘The Thing’ –which in Spanish was called ‘The thing from the other world’– did not do well in theaters, despite the fact that it had everything to succeed, but the sweet panorama that ET raised for aliens and the excess of Sci-fi and horror movie releases undermined its box office.

‘Sophie’s Choice’

From the brilliant mind of Alan J. Pakula –the same one from ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ (1962) and ‘All the President’s Men’ (1976)– came this drama, based on the masterful novel by William Styron, by a Polish Auschwitz concentration camp survivor, the beautiful Sophie Zawistowsk. The young woman resists the mistreatment of her husband, a charming but unstable scientist of Jewish origin. Stingo arrives at his boarding house in Brooklyn, an aspiring writer who will end up forming a love triangle with the couple and learning one of the woman’s most chilling secrets.

A superb Meryl Streep, in ‘Sophie’s Choice’.

‘Sophie’s Decision’ is an unforgettable story, especially for the superb performances of meryl streep and Kevin Kline; Thanks to this role, Streep won her second Oscar, after the one she won for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’. The critics catapulted it immediately and it had an acceptable box office, and over the years it became one of the unmissable films about the Holocaust.

CULTURE

@CultureET

In other news