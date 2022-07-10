With Euphoria, Zendaya she won over audiences and earned the Emmy Award for Best Actress thanks to her incredible performance. In the past few months, she has returned to the cinema with her role as MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Homealongside Tom Holland. The actress recently gave an interview for Vogue Italia in which she talked about the power she would like to have in real life, if she were a super-heroine.

In the course of the conversation, a Zendaya: “If you could have one superpower, what would it be?”. Her response was that she would like to finally have the chance to teleport, as this would allow her to do her job much easier.

Zendaya reveals what superhero power she would like to have in real life

Indeed, Zendaya he said: “I would like to be able to teleport, because I think it would make my job a lot easier. Being in Rome like this! Boom! And then in my bed. This evening!”. The star will resume filming on season three of Euphoria that will see her, once again, the protagonist in the role of Rue, a young woman addicted to drugs.

It is not yet clear if the actress will return to play MJ, in a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way. But fans can’t wait to see the actress star alongside Tom Holland in a new movie.