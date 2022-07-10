Zendaya on the cover of Vogue Italia

In the photo shoot for the prestigious magazine, the Californian diva of Spider-Man, Euphoria And Dunes it relives the allure of the divas that preceded it but the style and wardrobe are all Italian edited by Vittoria Romagnuolo

Every time that Zendaya Coleman makes its appearance on the scene, the attention of the public and the media is all for its name that continues to occupy for days (and days) the first positions of searches on social media, the place of choice for making his photos turn , always super popular with fans. The shots of the new one are no exception to the rule cover of Vogue Italia which he reserved for the star of Euphoria and of Dunes the place of honor of the July issue, on newsstands soon. For the 25-year-old this is the first cover for the Italian version of the prestigious magazine which, inside, also hosts an extensive photo shoot and an exclusive interview with the actress, introduced by a simple but more than adequate scream to describe the enthusiasm that surrounds the Californian star: "Zendaya Mania".

Zendaya denies she is pregnant Talented, bright, simple and in high demand, Zendaya is a bright one landmark for the Generation Z who recognized in her the extraordinary ability to know how to put together the many inclinations of a multifaceted and curious personality. In addition to her acting skills, for which she is contested by major film and TV professionals looking for a space in her agenda (apparently, full for the next two / three years), Zendaya has also developed a certain propensity for the world. of fashion, in love with its slender silhouette and its exotic features at the center of globally renowned advertising campaigns – see those of Valentino and the very recent one for Bulgari. It is not new, therefore, for the admirers of the Californian actress to see their darling in sparkling diamond sets and evening dresses and yet every time Zendaya sets foot in a photo studio her presence is as enchanting as the first time. more also of the skill of the Vogue team who chose to portray the star in the vintage atmospheres of the past years for a tribute to the diva she is becoming through the spirit of the divas she is often compared to, like Josephine Baker and Eartha Kitt.

Bulgari, the commercial shot by Sorrentino with Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Zendaya explicitly refers to these iconic singers and dancers for this photo shoot in which she wears flapper girl dresses all lace and bright fringes with her hair styled across her forehead in defined waves with a retro feel. His trusted stylist who escorted her to the beautiful country last winter, when the shots were taken, Law Roachhas chosen for her a selection of all Italian garments, from Etro to The Attico, to Del Core to Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini, to Valentino, of course, who signed the creation that stands out on the cover. The jewels, on the other hand, are the very precious pieces of high jewelery in the collection Bulgarians “Eden The Garden of Wonders“ also exhibited by Zendaya in the magnificent author commercial by Paolo Sorrentino.

Fans and the role of a global icon The evocative photos of Elizaveta Porodina retouched in post production in a pop key with the addition of intense and vibrant colors, such as purple, ocher and glitter, so dear to the followers ofaesthetics of Euphoriathe highly acclaimed HBO title broadcast in Italy on Sky whose fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of a new season, accompany a long interview with the actress already available in digital version on the Vogue website. In Zendaya’s statements there is all the gratitude, wonder and the invitation to look for new ways to repay the fans of the trust they have placed in her in these years characterized by a notable growth, many awards and a lot of love, a condition to which the actress is slowly getting used to.

“I hope to make it easier for those who will come after me,” said the actress, well aware of the role of spokesperson for the very young who see in her an example of success, fruit of merit and hard work. It is they, the fans who appreciate her progress, the drive to do better and better to deserve the role of global icon that has been attributed to her.

