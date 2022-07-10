Your iPhone has TEN Harry Potter spells that really work with Siri

ORDINARY Muggles can cast spells from the Harry Potter universe as long as they have an iPhone.

Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, responds to nearly a dozen magical commands taken straight from JK Rowling’s best-selling books.

With just a couple of words, you can cast all kinds of spells from your mobile just like the “boy who lived” and his supernatural friends.

For example, fans will remember the “Lumos” spell, which in the Harry Potter universe lights up the end of a witch or wand.

It allows characters to see in the dark and was used by Potter himself in “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince”.

You can cast the spell into the muggle world yourself by activating Siri on an iPhone and saying “Lumos” to turn on your gadget’s flashlight.

Lumos isn’t the only spell that works on the iPhone.

Activating Siri and saying “Nox”, the spell that extinguishes the wand, will turn off the flashlight.

And you can even cast “Accio”, the spell used by Potter and his friends to summon an object at the caster.

After waking up Siri, saying “Accio” followed by the name of an app will open the chosen application.

You can add more Harry Potter spells to your arsenal by digging into your iPhone’s settings.

To do this, you will need to program spells in Siri using the Shortcuts app.

First, make sure Hey Siri is enabled. Go to Settings> Siri & Search, then turn on Listen ‘Hey Siri’.

Hey Siri, Lumos Maxima – Add the “Set Flashlight” action, set it to “On” and maximize the “Brightness” slider.

– Add the “Set Flashlight” action, set it to “On” and maximize the “Brightness” slider. Hey Siri, Silencio – Add “Set Focus” action, set it to enable “Do Not Disturb” mode to “Off”.

– Add “Set Focus” action, set it to enable “Do Not Disturb” mode to “Off”. Hey Siri, Sonorus – Add the “Set Volume” action, set it to “100%”.

– Add the “Set Volume” action, set it to “100%”. Hey Siri, Quietus – Add the action “Set volume”, set it to “50%”.

– Add the action “Set volume”, set it to “50%”. Hey Siri, point me – Add the “Open App” action and choose “Compass” as your app.

– Add the “Open App” action and choose “Compass” as your app. Hey Siri, Sternius – Add the “File” action and select an audio file of someone sneezing. Add the “Play Sound” action.

– Add the “File” action and select an audio file of someone sneezing. Add the “Play Sound” action. Hey Siri, Muffliato – Add the “Set Volume” action and change it to a low amount.

Potter’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published in 1997 and Rowling is now worth £ 795 million.

This is largely due to the phenomenal success of the subsequent film franchise, which debuted in 2001.

The movie stars reunited earlier this month in a one-hour special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts.”

The reunion brought back many memories for both fans and cast.

Viewers also got a feel for some behind-the-scenes romance as Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the movies, admitted her teenage crush on co-star Tom Felton, who played her nemesis Draco. Malfoy.

The actress said she “fell in love” with Tom as a young man, adding: “I used to come every day and look for his number on the call list, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call list, it was one more exciting day.

“He was three years above me and so to him it was like, you’re like my little sister.”

