Xenoblade Chronicles 3 confirms new details through these questions and answers

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In this case, we have been able to learn new details thanks to a video of questions and answers from GameXplain. We leave you with the available information:

The speed of battles varies depending on the characters you’re using and your playstyle, but it doesn’t feel terribly slow.

There are many small quality of life improvements to various systems compared to previous installments.

Character classes can be changed, and only active healers can revive characters.

The map will fill in with details as you explore, just like in Xenoblade Chronicles 1

Very large areas on the map can be freely explored without loading screens

Load times appear to be faster than previous games, but can still be long

They define it as a fusion of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 + 2 in terms of its presentation and gameplay

Looks and works better than Xenoblade Chronicles 2 in dock and handheld modes

It is not possible to lower the levels of the characters in the campfires, only to level them up

