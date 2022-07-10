WWE owner paid four women to silence allegations of sexual harassment

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) owner Vince McMahonis marked by having paid 12 million dollars to four womenin exchange for his silencesince I would have had a sexual misconduct with themas pointed out by the Wall Street Journal.

According to US media reports, the CEO of the wrestling and sports training company paid 7.5 million to a former wrestlerwho claimed that McMahon forced her to give him oral sexdemoted it and then decided not to renew his contract in 2005when she refused to have any more intimate encounters with him.

The Journal also details in his report that Vince McMahon allegedly paid four women $12 million over the past 16 years, to silence the accusations of sexual harassment.

Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. i love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. https://t.co/E2MushpoSG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2022

It should be remembered that last June, the owner of WWE resigned from his position as chairman of the company’s board of directorsleaving his daughter in front Stephanie McMahonafter a secret payment of 3 million dollars from McMahon to a former employee will be aireda paralegal, to keep an alleged sexual affair a secret, a matter for which the creative John Laurinaitis is also being investigatedwho would have been related to the same assistant.

Laurinaitis, who is currently on administrative leave, is also being investigated for an alleged 1.5 million confidentiality agreement with an employee who denounced his sexual misconduct in 2012.

Despite serious accusations, Vince McMahon has constantly appeared in public since the investigations against him begansince after the Journal aired the report, the owner appeared on the Smackdown and RAW shows that same weekin addition to the fact that last Saturday he was seen with his daughter Stephanie and his son-in-law Triple H (Paul Michael Levesque) at UFC 276 from Las Vegas.

