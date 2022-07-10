With two ponqués, champagne and in the pool, Sofía Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday

In the image the actress Sofia Vergara. EFE/EPA/RINGO CHIU/File

It arrived on July 10, 2022 and, in this way, Sofia Vergara entered the fifth floor. The Barranquilla actress celebrates her return to the sun number 50 and from her social networks she published some photographs and videos with which she portrayed certain moments of her celebration so far.

For example, he shared some photographs in which he is seen posing with several of his relatives, among them his son Manolo González stands out, in addition to his niece Claudia Vergara. “Lunch before the birthday with my family”, was the phrase that the Barranquilla woman put as a legend of the image gallery.

This is how Sofía Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday. Photo: Instagram @sofiavergara

In the middle of said family lunch, the birthday cake could not be missing; Sofía Vergara not only had a cake, but two. In turn, from his stories On Instagram, the actress also shared other images that showed her blowing out the candle while her relatives sang the classic birthday song for her. There, she also saw that the Colombian star celebrated with champagne.

This has been all that Vergara has published so far about his new return to the sun, although as he stressed that the above was a “lunch before the birthday”, although it is expected that the celebration will extend to something bigger, perhaps a party to welcome him to his 50 springs.

This is how Sofía Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday. Photo: Instagram @sofiavergara

And, as is often the case during this type of celebration, friends, partners and relatives of the birthday celebrity generally dedicate messages full of affection on social networks; At the moment Manolo González has not published any particular text, but he did post some Instagram Stories about this birthday lunch that was given to his mother.

On the other hand, seeing among the celebrities who have commented on Sofía Vergara’s publications, entertainment stars such as Adriana Lima (Brazilian supermodel) have left their respective congratulations.

This is how Sofía Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday. Photo: Instagram @manologonzalezvergara

The woman from Barranquilla has captured her talent as an actress in soap operas, series and movies. For example, she went through Mexico and the soap opera ‘Acapulco, body and soul’ (1995), twelve years later she was in the series ‘Desperate housewives’ (2007), plus the decade she spent in ‘Modern Family’ . Her list of films is also long, but one of the last was ‘Hot Pursuit’ (2015), which in addition to having the acting work of the Colombian, also had that of the American Reese Witherspoon.

On the other hand, Sofía Vergara has also worked as a businesswoman, in this field she has, for example, a line of jeans.

Apart from her performance as an actress and businesswoman, Vergara has worked as a jury in ‘America’s Got Talent’; the program also includes the work in the same field of Howie Mandel (comedian), Simon Cowell (artistic representative) and Heidi Klum (who triumphed as a model and later focused on other fields such as presentation).

Although at present there are more and more Colombian artists who manage to consolidate themselves in the world industry, be it music, acting, among others; It is noteworthy that Sofía Vergara has been one of the brightest stars that Colombia has in the world for decades, managing to develop an acting career mainly in the United States and recognized everywhere.

