Winona Ryder talks about the depression she suffered after breaking up with Johnny Depp

More than three decades after their courtship, the actress Winona Ryder He talked about his relationship with Johnny Depp and how complicated that breakup was for his mental health.

The partner they met in 1989, during a movie premiere in New York City. the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He said it was love at first sight.

The actors They started dating in the early 1990s, two months after their first meeting, when Winona He was 17 and Depp was 26. Just five months later they got engaged but never got married.

At that time, their romance jumped to the big screen and in 1990 they starred in the feature film Edward Scissorhands. Johnny Depp He even tattooed the name of the actress.

However, the musician also confirmed in 1993 that he had separated from Winona Ryder and then changed his tattoo to “Wino forever”.

“I would die for her. I love her so much. I don’t know what he would do without her. She is going through a lot right now. I wish I could kiss the pain away, make it go away, stop it, kill it! Johnny Depp on Winona Ryder (1989)

-on the set of Edward Scissorhands, 1990. pic.twitter.com/7Wpd5vEDJS – Life is a movie (@lifeisamoviemx) June 25, 2022

the star of stranger things spoke in an interview for the magazine Harper’s Bazaar of his relationship with Deppwho has just gone through a defamation trial by his ex-wife Amber Heardwho assured that the actor hit her.

Winona assured that Johnny He was always very respectful to her and never mistreated her during the years they shared together. “It was very different from what is said. He was never, ever like that with me. He never abused me,” he told the magazine.

Besides, the celebrity 50 years old affirmed that she only met a good, loving and protective man with the people she loves. She even said that she never saw him behave violently towards someone in the past.

johnny depp and winona ryder pic.twitter.com/OwSpmf7TMG — whoa! (@UsuallyJD) June 28, 2022

However, the breakdown of engagement and their engagement led the actress into a deep depression.

Winona Ryder revealed that it happened for a moment girl, interruptedin reference to the film in which he starred in 1999, where a young woman must deal with mental health problems and must be admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a suicide attempt.

“I remember playing a character who ends up being tortured in a Chilean prison (in The House of Spirits). I would see her fake bruises and cuts on my face and I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself on the inside,'” she said.

The celebrity claimed that she had an amazing therapist who helped her get out of the depression and take care of yourself more.