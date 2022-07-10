Will Smith almost destroyed the relationship with his son Jaden Smith for the movie After Earth ATMP | Famous

Will Smith went in the blink of an eye from glory to terror in a single night. During the 2022 Oscar Awards gala, he physically attacked comedian Chris Rock in full live broadcast and was later banned by the Academy for 10 years. However, this is not the first controversy that occurs in the life of the famous actor.

The man who gave life to the historic series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” has had more than one controversial moment in his life beyond the screens. Precisely, 2013 was one of his worst years, since his professional life became private and he was about to lose his relationship with his son.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett and their children. Photo: AFP

Jaden Smith He is an American actor and rapper who began his artistic career at a very young age. In 2010 he starred in “Karate Kid” and made the great leap to fame, but his next film was a flop and he left the world of cinema for several years. In this feature film titled “After Earth” he acted together with his father.

YOU CAN SEE: Young man imitates ‘The Prince of Rap’ in Gamarra and amazes4 with his resemblance to Will Smith

This tape was directed by M. Night Shyamalan and raised a figure of 243 million dollars; They invested 130 million dollars. But critics tore it to shreds and called it a total disappointment. Will Smith He said that he prepared his son for everything in Hollywood, but the comments were very ruthless and he could not stand it.

In a 2015 interview with Esquire, the popular Agent J from “Men in Black” revealed that the film was the “most painful failure” of his life. Such was the repercussion on his son that he requested that same year the emancipation of his parents, that is, get rid of them.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith, Daddy Yankee, Louis Tomlinson and more celebrities who were parents from a very young age

“At 15 years old, when Jaden asked to be an emancipated minor, my heart broke. He finally decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids… We never talked about it, but I know he felt betrayed. He felt cheated and lost confidence in my leadership,” Will maintained.

Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Photo: Capture

Jaden Smith finally he changed his decision and did not require emancipation and was able to reestablish the relationship with his parents little by little. In 2018 she reappeared with the tape “Skate Kitchen” and in 2020 she starred in “Life in a year”. Her father, Will, for her part, completely moved away from public life after the embarrassing incident at the Oscars.