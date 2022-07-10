Who will be the next Wolverine? Taron Egerton sounds strong, but there are more candidates!

In 2017 it premiered Loganthe last solo film focused on the mutant Wolverine (Wolverinesif you prefer) and starring the great Hugh Jackmanwhich thus closed an arc of nine films throughout which he gave his chest to embody the character.

Replacing him seems like a true impossible mission, but now that five years have passed and the rights have passed to Disney, it seems that we are beginning to see some movements that point in the direction that he could be looking for an actor to give life to a new Wolverine iteration.

We are talking, of course, about the meeting held by Taron Egerton with the directors of the company and with Kevin Feige, which has gone public, triggering speculation and causing himself to be a bit overwhelmed by the prospect of getting the role. at this key moment, in which he could live with many other Marvel characters.

In fact, the highly versatile Welsh actor has already shown how good he is at playing comic book roles, making his world film debut as Eggsy, the lead character in The Kingsmanthe film which, in turn, is based on a comic book of the same name written by Mark Millar.

But the fact is that rumors and theories about possible signings arise regularly on the net (as is happening with James Bond after the premiere of the latest film starring Daniel Craig) and the truth is that although there are always lists of candidates, choosing to the ideal is madness.

This week we present a list of likely candidates to commission Wolverine by age, physical condition, resemblance to the character or character affinity. At the very least, it is easy for us to imagine them characterized as Wolverine, and that is already a lot.

What is your favourite? Would you like to see a young actor in the role with a complete change of pace, or would a more adult version be more interesting?