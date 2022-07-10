Which famous character has more Oscars than Meryl Streep?

There are very few actresses who have great recognition for their work at the Oscars. According to some fans of the cinematographic world, meryl setreep the artist who has the largest number of statuettes. That is true? We will tell you about it in the next paragraphs.

Without a doubt, Streep is one of the most recognized interpreters in the world of Hollywood. The actress has managed to work in different films and her professionalism has led her to be nominated 21 times for the Oscars.

Some people who are lovers of the cinematographic world think that the actress must have many awards from the Academy. However, out of all these nominations throughout her career, she has only managed to obtain 3 gold awards.

You may be wondering who is the actress with the most statuettes? The answer is simple. Meryl was surpassed by Katherine Hepburn, the actress managed to get 4 awards at the Oscar Awards.

Both actresses wearing their golden Academy statuette.