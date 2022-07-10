When Cameron Díaz was a ‘mule’ for drug trafficking in Morocco

Cameron Díaz, the actress who these days is preparing her return to the cinema after a retirement of almost eight years, was about to go to jail in the 90s for drug trafficking, as revealed in an interview on the ‘podcast’ Second Life’, starring successful entrepreneurial women. The artist who rose to fame for films such as ‘The Mask’, ‘Something About Mary’ or the film version of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ has reported on that program that in the 90s, when she had not yet managed to enter the world of cinema and trying to make a living in Paris as a model, she was contacted by an organization that asked her to take a suitcase with drugs to Morocco.

«I had managed to save enough money to go to Paris and try to make a living as a model. However, I didn’t get a single job in a year. The only thing they offered me was something that I think was working as a ‘mule’ to take drugs to Morocco, I swear to God, “he explained to presenter Hillary Kerr. “It was in the early 90s and I was given a locked suitcase that my dresses were supposed to travel in.

Cameron admitted that he did not know he was carrying illegal substances until he arrived at the Paris airport and began to panic realizing the risk he was taking. “I was a blonde, blue-eyed girl headed for Morocco, in ripped jeans and platform boots. I began to feel very insecure and abandoned the suitcase. I told the officials that I did not know whose bundle it was.”

Cameron has related in the ‘podcast’ that, tired of not finding work and that all his contacts only served to offer him to act as a mule, he returned to Los Angeles and luck smiled there. She was offered to participate in ‘The Mask’ with Jim Carrey, a film that would become the great success of 1994. “I did not want to act but the director, Chuck Russel convinced me and helped me prepare the role,” she explained.

Cameron Diaz prepares the return to the cinema in a film along with Jamie Foxx and Tom Brady. In 2014 she had decided to retire from the screens to dedicate herself to her family life together with her husband Benji Maddox and her daughter Raddix.