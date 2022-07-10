WhatsApp, you can use your account on two phones at the same time

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, either to communicate through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly updated to add new functions and tools, as in this case, the application is working on a new function in order to have WhatsApp on two phones at the same time.

WhatsApp on two phones

What is known is that users could have a chat on one phone, open the app on another, and pick up where you left off. A message at the top will let you know that the chats are being synced.

The bad news is that for now, this feature is only in the development phase in the beta version, which is not a guarantee that it will be officially released, since the developers can make the necessary adjustments.

One of the things that is unknown is how long the synchronization process will take since WhatsApp backups are stored on Google Drive servers, through our account.

For now, it is a matter of continuing to wait for new updates of the beta version so that a little more is known about this tool. Similarly, it remains to be seen if it will work on OS and Android.

