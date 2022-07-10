What vitamins and minerals should I take to improve blood circulation?

The blood circulation It turns out to be one of the most important actions for the heart, since the heart depends on it to transport blood to the tissues and organisms. The blood is responsible for supplying oxygen and nutrients to the entire body; which has to do with the proper functioning of the kidneys and lungs, since the blood flow removes waste from these organs.

However, for this it is recommended that some minerals Y vitamins so that the flow blood circulation be done effectively. Here we share some vitamins that you can consume so that the blood reaches your heart properly, it should be noted that these vitamins can be found naturally in some foods.

Among the main groups of vitamins that you can take to improve your blood circulation, is vitamin B6 and niacin, both vtaminas help fight radicals that cause hardening of blood vessels. A good way to take this vitamin is through peanuts, fish, garlic, beets, as well as mustard greens.

Another group of vitamins Very important is vitamin C, which helps keep blood vessels flexible, this vitamin can be found in a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, such as oranges, mangoes, kiwis, broccoli and pumpkins. In the same way, other vitamins that you can take are vitamin E and K, all these vitamins contribute to stimulating the blood circulation; All these vitamins are recommended to be ingested naturally through food.

In addition to the vitaminsyou can also take some minerals to have a better blood circulationWithin the minerals there are two main ones, potassium and magnesium. What potassium does is it helps regulate circulation, potassium is found in wheat germ, raisins and figs. In the same way you can choose to consume magnesium, this mineral is very good to prevent the calcification of the arteries.

Remember that you are vitamins Y minerals you can obtain them naturally through certain foods, this is the most recommended way to take them, so in this way you contribute to improving the blood circulation which is very good for your heart to work properly.