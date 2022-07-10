What time does the Minecraft series start?

ElRubius revealed when Karmaland 5, the new edition of the popular Minecraft series streaming on Twitch, will start.

Last week, the first details about karma land 5the new edition of the legendary series of Minecraft in Twitter. It has more than eight years of history, and once again some of the most important Spanish-speaking content creators will come together.

Some of the participants had already been confirmed, along with the premiere date of the event, at the time the trailer was released. Now ElRubius appeared with the exact times of when it will start, which we leave you below.

Karmaland 5: Minecraft series start date and time on Twitch

Karmaland 5 starts today, at the following time based on your country:

• Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama: 1:00 p.m.

• Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 2:00 p.m.

• Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil: 3:00 p.m.

• USA: 2:00 p.m. (ET zone) / 11:00 a.m. (PST zone)

• Spain: 8:00 p.m.

We can expect the participation of Vegetta777, WillyRex, ElRubius, Mangel, Alexby11, Lolito, Luzu, and more streamers from the Hispanic world. If you want to read more about it, we leave you more details here.