What time does Karmaland 5 start LIVE PREMIERE: when is it, time in Spain, participants, schedule, trailer and where to see the new Minecraft series in Mexico Chile Peru Argentina Colombia | Twitter | Present

Karmalad 5 LIVE | The most anticipated Minecraft series for three years has just been released. Thousands of Internet users made Karmaland 5 a trend on social networks due to its premiere, in which we will see Spanish Twitch streamers fighting for mayor of a town created within the Mojang video game. Find out what time it starts, schedules by country, where to watch it and more.

Recently, a scheming campaign was run on Twitter in which Vegeta777 published the letter “K”. Later, the other members of the series began to share the letters “A”, “R”, “M”, “A”, “L”, “A”, “N” “D” “V”, in order to confirm the existence of KarmaladV. Each of the spellings had Minecraft designs, so it was known that the role playing game It would happen on a server within the immense world of the Mojang title.

The series returns after a year. In this context, one of the biggest surprises is that Staxx Y wyllyrexx they will be back. In addition, there are new members who join the quintet to turn everything upside down.

When is it and what time does Karmaland 5 start?

All confirmed. Karmaland 5 will start today, July 10, between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm Spain time, But don’t worry, here we share all the schedules by country so you don’t miss anything.

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 12.30 pm

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras: 11:30 a.m.

Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Chile: 1.30 pm

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 2.30 pm

Karmaland 5 Trailer

From the channel Vegeta777 On YouTube, the official trailer for Karmaland V has been released. It reviews the most iconic moments from the previous four seasons, such as the return of the Vegetta Gate. Check out the kinematics here.

Karmaland 5 Contestants

Vegeta

Willyrex

Ruby

Mangel

aLexBY11

luzu

lolita

Fargan

sTaXx

Quackity

IlloJuan

Where to watch Karmaland 5 LIVE?

Each of the participants will transmit from their own channels in Twitter Y Youtube your game, so there will be several options to watch live and direct karma land 5. In addition, it is possible that each of them will upload fun clips of what will happen in the series.

Vegetta777’s Twitch Channel

Willyrex Twitch Channel

El’s Twitch Channel Ruby

Mangel’s Twitch Channel

Alexby’s Twitch Channel

Lolito’s Twitch Channel

Luzu’s Twitch Channel

Fargan’s Twitch Channel

Staxx Twitch Channel

Illo Juan’s Twitch Channel

Karmaland 5 Rules

It is important to keep in mind that, being a role-playing game, it is necessary to comply with a series of rules. Fortunately, the basics will be the same as we saw in previous editions, such as prohibiting the use of ratatopos, commandos, villager farms and experience farms.

In addition, mods for trading will also be disabled, as well as the use of turrets or diamonds at the beginning. However, the latter will be unlocked at the end of the Minecraft series.

On the other hand, wyllyrex confirmed that the participants karma land 5 they will be able to play outside of the live broadcast, but they will not be able to make important advances to avoid large imbalances of resources between the members.

Finally, the twitch streamers who will participate in this series of Minecraft have agreed not to plant mines in the houses of the other members, in order to prevent it from happening as in previous seasons.

ElZeein is already the Peruvian streamer with the most viewers on Twitch

Peruvian Andynsane is one of the most popular Hispanic streamers on Twitch. TVTOP Spain published a ranking where it revealed that ElZeein, as the content creator is known, is the Peruvian with the largest audience within the streaming platform of amazon.

ElZeeinas Andynsane goes by himself on Twitch, is the new channel the content creator uses to chat with his subscribers, react to Tiktok and YouTube videos, as well as stream his gameplay. Minecraft.

ElZeein among the 10 Hispanic streamers with the highest audience during the month of June. Photo: TVTOP Spain

“See you later, nerds”: Technoblade, well-known Minecraft youtuber, dies at 23

We will never know when will be the last time we see that special person. The vast Minecraft community is mourning the sensitive passing of Technoblade, a renowned Minecraft content creator. Youtube who ceased to exist at the age of 23 due to cancer.

The sad news was released through a video titled “see you later nerds”, in which the father of Technoblade confirms what many did not want to happen. In addition, through this clip, the youtuber said goodbye with the following words to the more than 10 million followers he had on the platform: “Hello everyone, here is Technoblade. If you’re watching this, I’m dead.”

Minecraft invades Doom: popular classic video game now has blocks and can be built

Minecraft and Doom, two of the most representative games of their own times, have not been related many times in the industry. In fact, it would be easy for few to imagine a combination between these, since they are completely different titles and focused on audiences that have almost nothing in common. However, a big surprise has appeared on social media recently. It’s about a crossover mod that has managed to put together these proposals and whose result is already promising.

Everything has been the work of qwerty kinga modder enthusiast and youtuber who carries out this unique project and has already published some videos on Youtube. Don’t get me wrong though, his mod not only brings Minecraft graphics to Doom, but also inserts the much-characterized build, resulting in completely new gameplay for those who have tried both.

Minecraft launches its The Wild update with new creatures and blocks

It finally arrived. The developer Mojang Studios has just announced, together with Microsoft, one of the most anticipated news for the Minecraft community: the Java and Bedrock versions are now available and will come together in a single package.

Thanks to the recent update The Wild, it will no longer be necessary to buy each one separately and, in addition, users will be able to obtain new items in the popular sandbox. Likewise, it has been announced that if you buy only one of its two versions, the other is already included for free.