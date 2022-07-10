What is the style of Nicolas Cage: German expressionism and the limits of acting

The actor Nicolas Cage has built, throughout his career, a unique profile in the Hollywood environment. His particular style has set him apart from the rest of the stars, and beyond personal tastes or not, this style has made it seem that he plays himself in his movies, a kind of joke that ended up leading to a movie being made where he literally plays himself.

While it may be true that in the later stages of his career Nicolas Cage has played roles that resemble each other, the beginnings factually demonstrated that he had roles that varied significantly.. However, a variation can be seen in the genres, as well as in his role, going from hero to villain almost without scales.

Nicolas Cage never goes unnoticed

Let’s quickly review some examples: The street law, directed by his uncle Francis Ford Coppola, is a young rebel in a black and white drama; in Valley Girl, a romantic comedy, plays the young punk Randy; and in the great Raising Arizona (perhaps the best role of his early years) he plays a peculiar thief who steals a baby along with a policewoman with whom he is in love. But perhaps the definitive apex, in terms of his method, where he was able to demonstrate it the most, was in Wild at Heart, Directed by David Lynch, one of the directors most open to challenging the conventions of classic cinema.

With the 1995 Oscar Award, for Leaving Las Vegas, the doors of blockbuster movies were opened to Nicolas. From there, he had roughly a decade of mainstream movies, big shots that mostly ended in failure, both commercially and critically. It is this series of films that slightly degraded his acting quality, because those who know the aforementioned films show that Cage not only has the ability to adapt, he has enough waist to still give him his imprint.

And what is that imprint? Nicolas maintained, from his first appearances, that the limit of performance did not exist, that realism, as such, neither. The important thing for him was always to make something feel. And, unlike the most conventional film actor, where he starts from doing the minimum to convey the maximum, he maximizes his actions. This, in addition to providing an interesting look at that diffuse limit between fiction and reality that cinema always has, significantly paid off for most of his characters, although it is true that in others he perhaps exaggerated a bit.

In some interviews, he has pointed out the influence of German expressionism, a movement from the early years of cinema, which was characterized by magnifying the elements of the staging, in order to resignify or emphasize the dramatic fact. Even in an interview he admits to being inspired by a scene from Moon spell1987 film, in a specific scene of metropolis by Fritz Lang, perhaps one of the most iconic films of this movement.

To close, he himself developed a technique the one you called “Nouveau Shamanic”, which he used for his role in Ghost Rider and consisted of appealing to physical transformations prior to arriving on set, to evoke what his character represented. An interesting mix of the evocation style with the physical method.

In summary, Nicolas Cage he may be more or less loved, more or less enjoyed, what cannot be denied is that he is a committed professional, and that in his career he always sought to expand the limits and leave his particular mark. And it can be affirmed that it has not gone badly.

