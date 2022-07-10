What does Black Adam think of the Suicide Squad? The Rock surprises

Dwayne Johnson expressed what the antihero Black Adam thinks of the group of villains that do justice known as the Suicide Squad. be surprised!

It was years of waiting for Dwayne Johnsonjust as he said in the past, would alter the hierarchy of power in the DC Extended Universe and now we are just a short time before his antihero hits theaters with a previous visit to Hall H of the San Diego Comic-Con where the actor will be personified as Black Adam that in his film he will face the Justice Society of America.

The truth is that the only hero who seems to worry Black Adam it is Superman and we already know that, in the past, through a glass of whiskey, Johnson got together with Henry Cavill with whom he would like to share the big screen, both characterized as their characters from the DC Extended Universe. The Man of Steel sounds for a cameo in The Rock’s movie, but it would only be the symbol of the yes of the Kryptonian and not Cavill.

Black Adam vs. the suicide squad

So, through your social networks Dwayne Johnson was happy with the possibility that the fans are close to Black Adam at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. An account managed by a fan of the Suicide Squad replied if he was the “DCEU’s most electrifying hero” and if you know “the fried brains of the Suicide Squad”.

The former fighter’s response was eloquent: “Black Adam doesn’t give a f*ck”, whatever may happen with the Suicide Squad. Sure, we’re talking about one of the most powerful characters in the game. DC Extended Universe and the entire roster of Task Force X would surely perish facing a threat of the magnitude of Black Adam. ¡Dwayne Johnson He knows what he’s talking about!

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Odelya Halevi, Marwan Kenzari, and Quintessa Swindell, among others. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra With scripts by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film will hit theaters around the world next October 20 of this year.