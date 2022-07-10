In order to take care of your health and well-being, we share what are probiotics for and what are their benefitsas they are the essential nutrients to improve the digestive system, in which there are usually various symptoms of discomfort.

What are probiotics for and what are their benefits?

The probiotics They are foods or supplements that contain live microorganisms that seek to maintain or improve the good bacteria that exist in the human body.

Where can they be found?

This type of nutrient is found in foods such as yogurt and specialized products that seek to improve the gut health. Also known as beneficial bacteria, they improve digestion and the absorption of nutrients, which is reflected in the strengthening of the immune system.

They are great allies when the intestinal flora is not in balance, especially when some type of medication has been consumed or after eating unhealthy foods.

Learn more about its benefits

Some of its benefits is to combat and prevent intestinal diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, intestinal inflammation or colitis.

They also help improve digestion and to combat the acidity that occurs after the consumption of certain foods, as well as diarrhea, constipation and the release of harmful bacteria in the body.

Whether you decide to consume them in foods such as yogurt or supplements, consult your specialist doctor beforehand so that they can suggest which ones are ideal for you based on your state of health.