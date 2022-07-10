“We would like to keep Mertens!”. Then the answer on Dybala, Ronaldo and Koulibaly

The vice president of the Naples, Edoardo De Laurentiispaused at the end of morning training in the retreat of Dimaro outside the Carciato field to sign autographs and take pictures with the fans. The occasion was useful for the Azzurri supporters to ask the vice president for some curiosities, who did not deny himself by replying to all those present. Here is what is highlighted by Space Naples:

EDO DE LAURENTIIS ON MERTENS AND DYBALA

Mertens? You already know it since yesterday, we always work our best to create a competitive team, as always. New purchases? We are waiting for the various players returning from the national teams: then the various Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo and the others. The retreat is long. We are happy to be here and we need to create a competitive squad for next year. Dybala? We already answered yesterday. About Mertens we have already answered yesterday at the press conference, we would like to withhold all new signings but if the players’ wishes are other, it is not our fault.

For whom does A16 say what do I answer? That Bari is always part of the family, so I’m not offended “. And then a small fan asks again for Dybala and the vice president replies: “Who knows … the ways of the Lord are infinite”.

NAPLES SUBSCRIPTIONS

Subscriptions? We’re working on those too. First let’s think about the transfer market and then we will talk about season tickets. There will be twistscalmly everything will be done. We want to be competitive in every respect.

Edo De Laurentiis

DREAM CRISTIANO RONALDO AND THE RENEWAL OF MERTENS

Cristiano Ronaldo? I got it in FIFA 2022. Will I go back to Dimaro again next year? We are also working on that, with Dimaro a great family has been created. We too would like Ciro (Mertens, ed) in the family, however… As every year we will make our squad competitive, for every competition. What if the last word has not come for Mertens? It is up to him, we leave the ball to him.

Still talking about the possible renewal of Mertens he then added: “Do you take your money out of the contract and as soon as you score a few more goals, do you ask for an increase? Self it was up to me I would put a salary base and depending on the performancebased on goals and assists, I pay you more. How much do you deserve, another two million? I’ll put them on you, however, to performance. We made our offer, I think 2.5 million is a good salary“.

EDO DE LAURENTIIS, KOULIBALY AND HAMSIK EXECUTIVES OF NAPLES

Then a important recognition to Koulibaly: “Koulibaly in addition to being a great player, is a great man. He has shown in all these years at Napoli that he is a good person. Therefore for us, keeping him both as a player and as future managers is the most important thing in the world. We also wanted to do it with Albiolwho however left for a family decision“.

Return of Hamsik as an executive? We leave the doors open and we never close to anyone, especially those who have done good with Napoli “.