United paid him for …

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is increasingly a puzzle, the Portuguese asked to be sold but Manchester United in the meantime paid for him: the reason

Cristiano Ronaldo explicitly asked to be transferred to Manchester United. Non-participation in Champions League of the Red Devils, according to the latest rumors, it would be the main reason that led the Portuguese to ask for a transfer from the English club.

The company, however, would seem to not want to prove its champion and in recent days it has even issued an official statement in which it explicitly underlined how the news, relating to its sale, were totally of fake news.

Furthermore, several photos of the players of the squad with the new shirt have been uploaded on the site and among these there is also Cristiano Ronaldo. The reality, however, would be very different and Ronaldo, also considering the choice not to appear in retirement, would like to change team in the next few weeks.

There has been persistent rumor of a strong interest from Bayern Monaco. The Bavarians are sorting out the problem Lewandowski and they could seriously dive into the Portuguese to replace it. The leaders of the Teutonic company, however, have denied the hypothesis, but the transfer market is unpredictable and often gives unexpected jolts.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the future is uncertain. Meanwhile, United pays him …

The Manchester Unitedmeanwhile, he corresponded to Ronaldo a six-zero bonus agreed upon at the time of signing last year. His contract, in fact, provided for this bonus in case of staying for a second season starting from 1 July.

A singular scenario, considering that the Portuguese – as mentioned – has asked to be sold. The fans of the Manchester United they did not take well the news relaunched by the The Sun and on social networks many comments against the company and at the address of Cr7 same.