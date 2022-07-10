Undertaker reveals the reason for his enigmatic words in his WWE Hall of Fame 2022 speech

After a successful and unrepeatable career of more than 30 years in the professional wrestling business, The Undertaker had his well-deserved tribute during the past WrestleMania Weekendfirst topping the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022, where he was inducted by former WWE General Manager Vince McMahon, and later received the love and applause of the public in his appearances at WrestleMania 38.

In his speech, “The Phenom” recalled his time at the company, as well as his colleagues and his most prominent rivalries. However, what most caught the attention of that speech were the enigmatic words that the former fighter spoke before leaving the ring: “Never say Never”.

In this sense, during a recent interview granted to Bleacher Report, Undertaker pointed out that he wanted to leave a glimmer of doubt in the fansadding that that particular phrase was also directed at Vince McMahon.

“Just the fact that you asked that question, mission accomplished,” he said. “Never say Never. I have no intention of getting back in the ring, but this is WWE, man. Never say Never. Never say Never.

“I thought that was a great addition to include (in the speech), and that was the reason,” he added. “Although it was also a bit directed at Vince“.

On not mentioning some people in his speech

“I gave the speech and got everything I wanted to say. I got some criticism for not mentioning a couple of people… If I go through all the stories, all the opponents… (The speech) It was more about those three pillars that I was referring to when I was talking about Shawn (Michaels), which had a direct meaning in terms of never being satisfied. That’s why I talked so much about Shawn, about Triple H. Some people said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t mention Mick Foley.’ I’ve talked about Mick Foley ad nauseam.

I love Mick Foley. As for our history, I think what we did will stand the test of time. And then I could talk about Edge and stuff. I didn’t talk about them. I hope I didn’t hurt his feelings, but that wasn’t it. It was about my journey and the things I’ve learned over those 30+ years. and that I was trying to share and thank WWE fans. That’s what it was about. If anyone was offended, I’m sorry.“.

