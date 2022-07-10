Uncharted: Off the Map is now available on HBO Max

From today, hbo max has in its catalog one of the great film premieres this year, “Uncharted: Off the Map”.

The movie of Tom Holland Y Mark Wahlberg is part of the “Del Cine a tu Casa” franchise, which has available films from Warner Bros. on the platform and at no additional cost. This new benefit proposes a new way of acting against the premieres that go from the cinema to streaming that, on other platforms, have an additional cost during the first weeks.

“Uncharted: Off the Map” is part of the “Del Cine a Tu Casa” franchise, which has Warner Bros. movies available on the platform at no additional cost

“Uncharted: Off the Map” follows Tom Holland, as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg in the role of Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivanin a story that transports the young Nathan and ‘Sully’ through various countries of the world in search of Magellan’s lost gold.

These two new companions will face each other on a journey full of mystery and danger, which will take them deep into the remotest places on the planet, risking their lives and the chance to see your loved ones again. The motivations that lead them to undertake this crusade are very different: For Nathan, finding the treasure is the last chance he has to get back to his brother. that he abandoned years ago in the orphanage; for your part for ‘Sully’an experienced thief, Finding this 500+ year old treasure would be the greatest achievement in his criminal career..

“Uncharted: Off the Map” follows Nathan Drake and Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan through various countries around the world in search of Magellan’s lost gold

In their epic adventure they accompany Holland and Wahlberg Antonio Banderas in the role of Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali as Chloe Fraser tati gabrielle as Braddock Y Rudy Pankow What Sam Drake.

Related news

“Uncharted: Off the Map” arrives at the HBO Max Latin America catalogwhile in the United States the film will not be available, since its rights are held by Netflix.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!