Uncharted: Off the Map is now available on HBO Max

From today, hbo max has in its catalog one of the great film premieres this year, “Uncharted: Off the Map”.

The movie of Tom Holland Y Mark Wahlberg is part of the “Del Cine a tu Casa” franchise, which has available films from Warner Bros. on the platform and at no additional cost. This new benefit proposes a new way of acting against the premieres that go from the cinema to streaming that, on other platforms, have an additional cost during the first weeks.

